Tower Semiconductor LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 893169 / ISIN: IL0010823792
|
10.11.2025 13:22:29
Tower Semiconductor Sees Q4 Revenues Below View; Q3 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) said it expects revenues for the fourth quarter to be $400 million, with an upward or downward range of 5 percent.
On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $434.35 million for the quarter.
For the third quarter, the company posted net profit attributable to the company of $53.64 million or $0.47 per share, down from $54.65 million or $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.55 per share, compared to $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues for the quarter grew 6 percent to $395.67 million from $370.51 million in the same quarter last year.
The Street was looking for earnings of $0.54 per share on revenues of $394.98 million for the quarter.
