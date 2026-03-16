Tower Semiconductor LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 893169 / ISIN: IL0010823792
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16.03.2026 14:42:01
Tower Semiconductor Shares Rise 9% Over Collaboration With Oriole Networks
(RTTNews) - Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) are climbing about 9 percent on Monday morning trading after it announced a collaboration with Oriole Networks to deliver ultra-low, deterministic-latency networking for scale-up and scale-out AI architectures, built on Tower's mature silicon photonics platform.
The company's shares are currently trading at $136.80 on the Nasdaq, up 9.62 percent. The stock opened at $133.90 and has climbed as high as $138.35 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $28.64 to $149.57.
The collaboration will integrate Oriole's networking technology with Tower's silicon photonics manufacturing platform to commercialize nanosecond optical circuit switching as a foundational building block of Oriole's network architecture.
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