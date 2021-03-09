TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown opens alongside start of NCAA Basketball Tournament

COVINGTON, Ky., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is excited to announce the TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown opened its doors to guests today. The 146-room hotel is nestled within walking distance of many of Indianapolis' major attractions, including less than a ½ mile from Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.

"We are thrilled to open a TownePlace Suites in the heart of Downtown Indianapolis," Jennifer Porter, newly-appointed Chief Operations Officer, said. "Providing downtown guests with focused amenities to enhance longer visits will be a wonderful addition to the Indianapolis market."

Every room in the TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown includes a fully-equipped kitchen, complimentary WiFi and new, plush bedding. Guests also have access to the Something Borrowed® section, a TownePlace Suites brand staple that provides added comforts like blenders, grilling tools and board games during their stay. Complimentary breakfast, an enhanced fitness center, in-lobby bar and boardroom are all also available for guest use.

As a member of the Marriott family of brands, the TownePlaceSuites Indianapolis Downtown offers standard aspects guest have come to love across the world. Marriott Bonvoy members will receive exclusive rates and deals when staying at the hotel. The property is a fervent practitioner of the brand's extensive sanitary protocol: Marriott's Commitment to Clean.

The TownePlaceSuites Indianapolis Downtown on-property upper management team includes hospitality leaders in General Manager Phil Klaus and Director Of Sales Tammy Bass. The duo has worked tirelessly to set the stage for an incredibly successful hotel opening.

The 146-room property is set to be a major destination for a variety of guests to downtown Indianapolis. Whether you're visiting for a few days or a few months TownePlace Suites is much more than a place to stay – it's where life continues interrupted.

Those interested in learning more or booking a room at the TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown can visit their website at www.marriott.com/INDTD. To schedule a property tour interested parties can email Bass directly at tammy.bass@marriott.com.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 45 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

