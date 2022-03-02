|
02.03.2022 23:24:00
Township Capital and Lloyd Jones Acquire Senior Living Community in Lincoln, Nebraska
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Township Capital and Lloyd Jones announce the acquisition of Woodlands at Hillcrest; an 89-unit, 93-bed assisted living and memory care community located in Lincoln, NE.
This marks the first partnership between Township Capital and Lloyd Jones. "We are proud to be a part of this new partnership with Lloyd Jones," said Matthew Gorelik, CEO at Township Capital. "Senior living continues to be a core sector for Township, with a growing senior population, the need for senior housing will continue to be a necessity."
About Woodlands at Hillcrest
Woodlands at Hillcrest is the newest senior living community in Lincoln, opening its doors in 2018. The community offers modern luxury services to residents including transportation, a variety of classes and wellness programs, personal housekeeping, laundry and linen services and state-of-the-art amenities. The Lincoln market has seen high absorption, proven by Woodlands currently occupation of 94%.
About Township Capital, LLC
Township Capital, LLC is a leading co-GP real estate investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. Founded by CEO Matthew Gorelik in 2014, the firm has experience investing across all major property types with a specialty in student housing, senior living, multifamily, and industrial. For more information on Township Capital, visit townshipinc.com
About Lloyd Jones
Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 40 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Based in Miami, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. It has recently added a hotel acquisition division. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit lloydjonesllc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/township-capital-and-lloyd-jones-acquire-senior-living-community-in-lincoln-nebraska-301494507.html
SOURCE Township Capital
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX stark -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zieht am Morgen kräftig an, während es in Deutschland leicht bergauf geht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gibt es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.