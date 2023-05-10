TOWNSQUARE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS WHICH DEMONSTRATE ONGOING STRENGTH OF ITS DIGITAL FIRST STRATEGY

Q1 Digital Advertising Net Revenue Increased 15.4% YOY

Digital Revenue Represents 54% of Q1 Total Net Revenue

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"I am pleased to share that Townsquare's first quarter results exceeded our previously issued guidance for both net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, due primarily to the continued strength of our digital and local advertising platform and solutions. In the first quarter, net revenue increased +3% year-over-year to $103 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased -12% year-over-year to $19 million. Although we faced the same headwinds that have impacted the entire media sector, our first quarter results validate our Digital First Local Media strategy, with a focus exclusively on local markets outside of the Top 50. Digital Advertising was once again our largest driver of growth, increasing net revenue by +15% year-over-year in the first quarter. In total, first quarter Digital net revenue increased +8% year-over-year (representing 54% of our total Q1 net revenue) and total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased +8% year-over year (representing 63% of our total Q1 Adjusted Operating Income)," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "In the first quarter, we grew cash flow from operations to $9 million, due to the strong cash generation of many of our assets, and opportunistically repurchased more than $12 million of our Unsecured Senior Notes at a discount. We ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of $42 million, and maintained our all-time low net leverage multiple of 4.29x."

Mr. Wilson continued, "Our growth engine has been and will continue to be our digital solutions. We believe that our Digital First business model and strategy position us to navigate the current macro-economic environment better than most, and that our revenue, profit and cash flow results will be among the best in the local media industry, particularly when compared to 2019 pre-COVID financials given our growth in revenue and profit since 2019. Our confidence is directly tied to the Townsquare team's efforts and talent, as well as our large, growing, and profitable digital platform which contributes more than half of Townsquare's total net revenue and profit."

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

First Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Net revenue increased 2.9%



Net income decreased $4.7 million



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.9%



Total Digital net revenue increased 8.2%



Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue decreased 1.3%





Digital Advertising net revenue increased 15.4%



Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.6%



Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income decreased 12.2%





Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 22.9%



Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 4.8%

Diluted loss per share was $(0.14) , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.08

, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was Repurchased aggregate $12.2 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes below par

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, net revenue is expected to be between $120 million and $122 million (-1.6% to +0.1% as compared to the prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $28 million and $29 million.

For the full year 2023, net revenue guidance is reaffirmed to be between approximately $450 million and $470 million (-2.8% to +1.5% as compared to the prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is reaffirmed to be between approximately $100 million and $110 million.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $2.9 million, or 2.9%, to $103.1 million as compared to $100.2 million in the same period in 2022. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $4.5 million, or 15.4%, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased $0.3 million, or 1.3%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $2.3 million, or 4.8%, as compared to the same period in 2022. Other net revenue increased $1.0 million due to an increase in the number of live events. Excluding political revenue of $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, net revenue increased $3.1 million, or 3.1%, to $102.9 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $4.5 million, or 15.5%, to $33.7 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $2.1 million, or 4.4%, to $45.7 million.

Net Loss

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we reported a net loss of $1.9 million, as compared to net income of $2.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges to our FCC licenses. Adjusted Net Income decreased $2.3 million, primarily due to a $4.6 million increase in direct operating expenses to support the growth of our digital segments and higher compensation, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $2.6 million, or 11.9%, to $19.4 million, as compared to $22.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $2.4 million, or 11.3%, to $19.3 million, as compared to $21.7 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, we had a total of $41.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $518.6 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 4.67x and 4.29x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, of $111.1 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of May 5, 2023, of our outstanding common stock.

Security

Number

Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

13,224,007

One vote per share. Class B common stock

815,296

10 votes per share.1 Class C common stock

3,461,341

No votes.1 Total

17,500,644



1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2023 financial results and 2023 guidance on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-886-7786 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-416-764-8658 (International) and the confirmation code is 63395425. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 17, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 63395425. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 30,400 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 356 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business including supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages and the effect on advertising activity, industry conditions, including existing competition and future competitive technologies, the popularity of radio as a broadcasting and advertising medium, cancellations, disruptions or postponements of advertising schedules in response to national or world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to develop and maintain digital technologies and hire and retain technical and sales talent, our dependence on key personnel, our capital expenditure requirements, our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and consummate and integrate any future acquisitions, legislative or regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties relating to our leverage and changes in interest rates, our ability to obtain financing at times, in amounts and at rates considered appropriate by us, our ability to access the capital markets as and when needed and on terms that we consider favorable to us and other factors discussed in this section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in this report and under "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. In addition, as a result of these and other factors, our past financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. The cautionary statements referred to in this section also should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of intangibles and long-lived assets, and net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, gain on repurchases of debt, transaction and business realignment costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income before the deduction of transaction and business realignment costs, impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, change in fair value of investment, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchases of debt, gain on sale of digital assets, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of March 31, 2023, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (unaudited)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,768

$ 43,417 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,469 and $5,946, respectively 55,288

61,234 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,476

16,037 Total current assets 109,532

120,688 Property and equipment, net 111,873

113,846 Intangible assets, net 264,629

276,838 Goodwill 161,481

161,385 Investments 18,971

19,106 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,032

50,962 Other assets 1,038

1,197 Restricted cash 497

496 Total assets $ 718,053

$ 744,518 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,035

$ 4,127 Deferred revenue 11,933

10,669 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,335

14,831 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,464

17,876 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,932

9,008 Accrued interest 5,945

15,203 Total current liabilities 63,644

71,714 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $5,761 and $6,324, respectively 512,844

524,442 Deferred tax liability 16,982

18,748 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 44,214

45,107 Other long-term liabilities 14,341

15,428 Total liabilities 652,025

675,439 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 13,117,307 and 12,964,312

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 131

130 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 815,296 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively 8

8 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and 3,461,341

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 35

35 Total common stock 174

173 Additional paid-in capital 311,877

309,645 Accumulated deficit (250,062)

(244,298) Non-controlling interest 4,039

3,559 Total stockholders' equity 66,028

69,079 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 718,053

$ 744,518

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net revenue $ 103,110

$ 100,242 Operating costs and expenses:





Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation 78,324

73,763 Depreciation and amortization 4,944

4,765 Corporate expenses 5,345

4,409 Stock-based compensation 1,772

869 Transaction and business realignment costs 292

452 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 8,487

478 Net gain on sale and retirement of assets (292)

(308) Total operating costs and expenses 98,872

84,428 Operating income 4,238

15,814 Other expense (income):





Interest expense, net 9,558

10,027 Gain on repurchases of debt (775)

— Other (income) expense, net (1,026)

1,588 (Loss) income from operations before tax (3,519)

4,199 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,578)

1,458 Net (loss) income $ (1,941)

$ 2,741







Net (loss) income attributable to:





Controlling interests $ (2,421)

$ 2,224 Non-controlling interests $ 480

$ 517







Basic (loss) income per share $ (0.14)

$ 0.13







Diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.14)

$ 0.11







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 17,204

16,796 Diluted 17,204

19,509







Cash dividend declared per share $ 0.1875

$ —

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (1,941)

$ 2,741 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,944

4,765 Amortization of deferred financing costs 425

418 Non-cash lease expense (income) 41

(155) Net deferred taxes and other (1,766)

1,284 Provision (benefit) for doubtful accounts 1,323

(287) Stock-based compensation expense 1,772

869 Gain on repurchases of debt (775)

— Trade activity, net (454)

(654) Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 8,487

478 Realized gain on sale of digital assets (839)

— Unrealized loss on investment 134

1,508 Content rights acquired 70

(9,635) Amortization of content rights 1,200

803 Change in content rights liabilities 258

9,635 Other (625)

(311) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 5,058

7,049 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,465

735 Accounts payable (22)

2,861 Accrued expenses (3,134)

(4,056) Accrued interest (9,258)

(9,453) Other long-term liabilities (8)

(29) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,355

8,566 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payment for acquisition —

(1,650) Purchase of property and equipment (3,639)

(2,765) Purchase of digital assets —

(4,997) Proceeds from sale of digital assets 2,975

— Proceeds from insurance recoveries —

11 Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions 493

593 Net cash used in investing activities (171)

(8,808) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchases of 2026 Notes (11,248)

— Proceeds from stock options exercised 31

647 Withholdings for shares issued under the ESPP 430

— Repayments of capitalized obligations (45)

(24) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,832)

623 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,648)

381 Beginning of period 43,913

50,999 End of period $ 42,265

$ 51,380

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 18,728

$ 18,909 Income taxes 4

48







Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ 3,343

$ — Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1) —

250 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 98

211 Accrued capital expenditures 89

384







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows $ 3,029

$ 2,546 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 1,309

1,177







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,768

$ 50,886 Restricted cash 497

494

$ 42,265

$ 51,380

(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for property and equipment and equity interests acquired during each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,561

$ 21,850

(1.3) % Digital Advertising 33,707

29,218

15.4 % Broadcast Advertising 45,923

48,226

(4.8) % Other 1,919

948

102.4 % Net revenue 103,110

100,242

2.9 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses 15,962

15,476

3.1 % Digital Advertising expenses 23,613

21,007

12.4 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 37,365

36,442

2.5 % Other expenses 1,384

838

65.2 % Direct operating expenses 78,324

73,763

6.2 % Depreciation and amortization 4,944

4,765

3.8 % Corporate expenses 5,345

4,409

21.2 % Stock-based compensation 1,772

869

103.9 % Transaction and business realignment costs 292

452

(35.4) % Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 8,487

478

** Net gain on sale and retirement of assets (292)

(308)

(5.2) % Total operating costs and expenses 98,872

84,428

17.1 % Operating income 4,238

15,814

(73.2) % Other expense (income):









Interest expense, net 9,558

10,027

(4.7) % Gain on repurchases of debt (775)

—

** Other (income) expense, net (1,026)

1,588

(164.6) % (Loss) income from operations before tax (3,519)

4,199

(183.8) % Income tax (benefit) provision (1,578)

1,458

(208.2) % Net (loss) income $ (1,941)

$ 2,741

(170.8) %

** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,





(Unaudited)





2023

2022

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,561

$ 21,850

(1.3) % Digital Advertising 33,707

29,218

15.4 % Digital 55,268

51,068

8.2 % Broadcast Advertising 45,923

48,226

(4.8) % Other 1,919

948

102.4 % Net revenue $ 103,110

$ 100,242

2.9 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 5,599

$ 6,374

(12.2) % Digital Advertising 10,094

8,211

22.9 % Digital 15,693

14,585

7.6 % Broadcast Advertising 8,558

11,784

(27.4) % Other 535

110

386.4 % Adjusted Operating Income $ 24,786

$ 26,479

(6.4) %

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,





(Unaudited)





2023

2022

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,561

$ 21,850

(1.3) % Digital Advertising 33,707

29,218

15.4 % Digital 55,268

51,068

8.2 % Broadcast Advertising 45,923

48,226

(4.8) % Other 1,919

948

102.4 % Net revenue $ 103,110

$ 100,242

2.9 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue —

—

** Digital Advertising political revenue 15

46

(67.4) % Broadcast Advertising political revenue 198

386

(48.7) % Other political revenue —

—

** Political revenue $ 213

$ 432

(50.7) % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 21,561

$ 21,850

(1.3) % Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 33,692

29,172

15.5 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 55,253

51,022

8.3 % Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political) 45,725

47,840

(4.4) % Other net revenue (ex. political) 1,919

948

102.4 % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 102,897

$ 99,810

3.1 %

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited)

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,941)

$ 2,741 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,578)

1,458 (Loss) Income from operations before taxes (3,519)

4,199 Transaction and business realignment costs 292

452 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 8,487

478 Net gain on sale and retirement of assets (292)

(308) Gain on repurchases of debt (775)

— Gain on sale of digital assets (839)

— Change in fair value of investment 134

1,508 Gain on insurance recoveries (372)

(11) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (480)

(517) Adjusted net income before income taxes 2,636

5,801 Income tax provision 1,182

2,014 Adjusted Net Income $ 1,454

$ 3,787







Adjusted Net Income Per Share:





Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.19







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 17,204

16,796 Diluted 17,483

19,509

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited)

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (1,941)

$ 2,741 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,578)

1,458 Interest expense, net 9,558

10,027 Gain on repurchases of debt (775)

— Depreciation and amortization 4,944

4,765 Stock-based compensation 1,772

869 Transaction and business realignment costs 292

452 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 8,487

478 Other (a) (1,318)

1,280 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,441

$ 22,070 Political Adjusted EBITDA (181)

(367) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 19,260

$ 21,703 Political Adjusted EBITDA 181

367 Net cash paid for interest (18,728)

(18,909) Capital expenditures (3,639)

(2,765) Cash paid for taxes (4)

(48) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ (2,930)

$ 348

(a) Other includes net (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022

September

30, 2022

December

31, 2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 4,919

$ 2,798

$ 3,932

$ (1,941)

$ 9,708 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,206

2,275

(5,503)

(1,578)

(3,600) Interest expense, net 10,044

9,967

9,790

9,558

39,359 Gain on repurchases of debt (108)

—

—

(775)

(883) Depreciation and amortization 4,314

4,467

5,498

4,944

19,223 Stock-based compensation 839

722

1,367

1,772

4,700 Transaction and business realignment costs 824

1,004

2,168

292

4,288 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 9,419

10,300

10,917

8,487

39,123 Other (a) 895

(627)

221

(1,318)

(829) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,352

$ 30,906

$ 28,390

$ 19,441

$ 111,089

(a) Other includes net (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,143

$ 9,885

$ (3,594)

$ 486

$ (7,682)

$ 4,238 Depreciation and amortization 328

164

3,600

36

816

4,944 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

5,345

5,345 Stock-based compensation 128

45

164

2

1,433

1,772 Transaction and business realignment costs —

—

193

11

88

292 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets —

—

8,487

—

—

8,487 Net gain on sale and retirement of assets —

—

(292)

—

—

(292) Adjusted Operating Income $ 5,599

$ 10,094

$ 8,558

$ 535

$ —

$ 24,786



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,965

$ 8,131

$ 8,817

$ (57)

$ (7,042)

$ 15,814 Depreciation and amortization 277

65

3,145

38

1,240

4,765 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

4,409

4,409 Stock-based compensation 132

15

87

3

632

869 Transaction and business realignment costs —

—

—

6

446

452 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets —

—

7

120

351

478 Net gain on sale and retirement of assets —

—

(272)

—

(36)

(308) Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,374

$ 8,211

$ 11,784

$ 110

$ —

$ 26,479

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/townsquare-announces-first-quarter-results-which-demonstrate-ongoing-strength-of-its-digital-first-strategy-301820262.html

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.