Townsquare Medi a Aktie

Townsquare Medi a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1175U / ISIN: US8922311019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.08.2026 12:41:36

Townsquare Media Partners With Midlands Media Group On Digital Advertising

(RTTNews) - Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ), a digital advertising and marketing solutions provider, on Monday announced a strategic digital advertising partnership with Midlands Media Group, a multimedia company based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Under the partnership, the company's digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, will provide customized, data-driven advertising solutions to Midlands Media Group's local, regional and national clients.

The partnership is expected to help Midlands Media Group expand its digital advertising capabilities and create integrated campaigns across its radio and digital news platforms.

The agreement marks the company's 16th strategic alliance under its Media Partnerships division.

The division has expanded the company's reach into 41 new markets beyond its owned and operated footprint.

The company launched the Media Partnerships division in 2024 to provide white-label digital advertising services to other local media companies.

The company said that the digital operations now contribute more than half of the company's total revenue and profit.

On Friday, Townsquare Media closed at $5.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Townsquare Media Inc (A)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Townsquare Media Inc (A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Townsquare Media Inc (A) 5,70 0,00% Townsquare Media Inc (A)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.08.26 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX bleibt in Sichtweite seines Rekordhochs -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigt sich im Montagshandel kaum verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist ebenfalls wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Käufer prägten zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen