Townsquare Media Partners With Midlands Media Group On Digital Advertising

(RTTNews) - Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ), a digital advertising and marketing solutions provider, on Monday announced a strategic digital advertising partnership with Midlands Media Group, a multimedia company based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Under the partnership, the company's digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, will provide customized, data-driven advertising solutions to Midlands Media Group's local, regional and national clients.

The partnership is expected to help Midlands Media Group expand its digital advertising capabilities and create integrated campaigns across its radio and digital news platforms.

The agreement marks the company's 16th strategic alliance under its Media Partnerships division.

The division has expanded the company's reach into 41 new markets beyond its owned and operated footprint.

The company launched the Media Partnerships division in 2024 to provide white-label digital advertising services to other local media companies.

The company said that the digital operations now contribute more than half of the company's total revenue and profit.

On Friday, Townsquare Media closed at $5.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.