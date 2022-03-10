TOWNSQUARE REPORTS ALL-TIME HIGH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $105M IN 2021 (103% of 2019) AND STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT NET REVENUE GROWTH OF +13% (99.8% of 2019 Excluding Live Events)

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"I am proud to announce our very strong 2021 results that exceeded expectations and set Company records, driven by our transformation to a Digital First Local Media Company with nearly 50% of profit and revenue coming from our digital solutions. Over the past two years, the pandemic presented an optimal opportunity to separate from our local media peers, which we were able to achieve by continuing to execute our strategy, accelerating our strategic growth plan, and placing a spotlight on our world-class team and our unique and differentiated strategy, assets, platforms, and solutions. As a result, Townsquare's 2021 net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and net income increased year-over-year by +13%, +69%, and +$99 million, respectively, and were even stronger excluding the impact of political revenue. Digital revenue increased +19% year-over-year in 2021, and we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue as we approach our new target of achieving $275 million of digital revenue by 2024. In addition, both net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our previously issued guidance," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "Importantly and impressively, Adjusted EBITDA, which surpassed 2019 levels by +3%, reached an all-time Company high of $105.1 million. Our strong profit growth, which was driven by our continued digital revenue growth, broadcast revenue recovery, and careful and strategic expense management, allowed us to reduce net leverage to 4.75x as of year-end, a meaningful reduction of 2.7x year-over-year. These results are due, in part, to the fact that Townsquare is the only local media and digital marketing solutions company of scale focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, a vital differentiator for our Company."

Mr. Wilson added, "Beginning with our 2021 year-end reporting, we have re-segmented our business to provide greater visibility for our existing and prospective investors. Importantly, this re-segmentation will highlight the profit characteristics of our digital platform, which is essentially equal to those of our broadcast platform, each with profit margins of approximately 30%. Given this new and more detailed information, Townsquare should be viewed and valued as a Digital First Local Media Company, rather than being painted with a traditional broadcast radio brush. While we view local radio as an extremely valuable asset with significant and attractive cash flow properties, unparalleled consumer reach, and an important and trusted local connection to our audience, it is not our primary growth driver. Our growth engine is and will continue to be digital, which fueled our transformation into a Digital First Local Media Company. With nearly half of our total revenue and profit coming from digital today, we have a strong growth engine that will drive significant and consistent growth in the coming years. It is our hope and expectation that given this new more detailed information, Townsquare will be afforded a sum-of-the-parts valuation that gives credit to our digital assets, credit which to date we have not received."

"In 2021, to say the Townsquare Team got it done is an understatement. The strong foundation we built together as we transformed to a Digital First Local Media Company will be instrumental in achieving our goal of being the #1 Local Media Company in markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States. Our flywheel is gaining greater momentum each and every day, as our powerful and effective marketing and advertising (digital and radio) solutions and technology platforms, in combination with our highly relevant, localized content, solidify our relationship with local audiences and advertisers in markets outside the Top 50 in the United States," concluded Mr. Wilson.

Segment Reporting

In December 2021, we changed our reporting segments in order to reflect our strategic focus, organizational structure and the information reviewed by our Chief Operating Decision Maker as a digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading radio stations. We have presented segment information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 in conformity with our current reporting segment information.

We have three reportable operating segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Fourth Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Net revenue increased 1.9%, and 9.8% excluding political revenue



Net income decreased $2.6 million



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.4% and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased 26.3%



Total Digital net revenue increased 12.5%



Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 14.3%





Digital Advertising net revenue increased 11.3%



Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 10.0%



Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 5.0%





Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 13.6%



Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 7.0%, and increased 6.4% excluding political revenue

Net revenue achieved 99% of Q4 2019 levels, and 100% excluding live events revenue

Adjusted EBITDA exceeded 2019 levels by 2.6%

Diluted income per share was $0.07 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.16

, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers

Full Year Highlights*

As compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 :

: Net revenue increased 12.6%, and 16.6% excluding political revenue



Net income increased $99.3 million to $18.8 million

to

Adjusted EBITDA increased 69.2% to $105.1 million , an all-time Company high

, an all-time Company high

Digital net revenue increased 18.7% to $198.6 million , 48% of total net revenue

, 48% of total net revenue

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased 16.2% to $81.8 million





Digital Advertising net revenue increased 20.5% to $116.8 million



Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 29.2% to $61.4 million



Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 15.7% to $24.4 million





Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 40.0% to $36.9 million



Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased 6.6%, and 13.9% excluding political revenue

Net revenue achieved 97% of 2019 levels, and 99.8% excluding live events revenue

Adjusted EBITDA exceeded 2019 levels by 2.7%

Diluted income per share was $0.79 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $1.23

, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was Generated Cash Flows from Operations of $61.1 million

Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026

of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026 Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital's equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)

per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the closing date) Townsquare Interactive added approximately 4,050 net subscribers, an all-time Company high

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 16, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase plan, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A common stock over a three-year period. Repurchases of common stock under the repurchase plan may be made, from time to time, in amounts and at prices the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, debt covenants and other considerations. Any such repurchases may be executed using open market purchases, privately negotiated agreements or other transactions, and may be funded from cash on hand, available borrowings or proceeds from potential debt or other capital markets sources.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $97.5 million and $99.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $21.0 million and $22.0 million.

For the full year 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $460 and $475 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $115 million and $120 million.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased $2.1 million, or 1.9%, to $110.6 million, as compared to $108.5 million in the same period last year. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $3.2 million, or 11.3%, to $31.6 million, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $2.7 million, or 14.3%, to $21.4 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $4.3 million, or 7.0%, to $57.0 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Total Digital net revenue increased $5.9 million, or 12.5%, to $53.1 million. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $9.7 million, or 9.8%, to $108.9 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $3.3 million, or 6.4%, to $55.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, decreased $1.5 million, or 5.4%, to $25.6 million, as compared to $27.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.0 million, or 26.3%, to $24.1 million, as compared to $19.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, decreased $2.6 million, or 57.6%, to $1.9 million, as compared to $4.5 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $46.6 million or 12.6%, to $418.0 million, as compared to $371.3 million in the same period last year. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $19.9 million, or 20.5%, to $116.8 million, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $11.4 million, or 16.2%, to $81.8 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $13.3 million, or 6.6%, to $214.9 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Total Digital net revenue increased $31.3 million, or 18.7%, to $198.6 million. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $59.1 million, or 16.6%, to $414.5 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $25.8 million, or 13.9%, to $211.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $43.0 million, or 69.2%, to $105.1 million, as compared to $62.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $53.6 million, or 110.6%, to $102.1 million, as compared to $48.5 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $99.3 million to $18.8 million, as compared to a net loss of $80.6 million in the same period last year. Net loss in 2020 was primarily driven by approximately $109.1 million of non-cash impairment charges, primarily related to our FCC licenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, we had a total of $50.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.2x and 4.8x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $105.1 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 7, 2022, of our outstanding common stock.

Security

Number

Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

12,780,038

One vote per share. Class B common stock

815,296

10 votes per share.1 Class C common stock

3,461,341

No votes.1 Total

17,056,675



1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 26,800 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, to be filed with the SEC, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2021, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,505

$ 83,229 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,743 and $7,051, respectively 57,647

58,634 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,086

12,428 Total current assets 120,238

154,291 Property and equipment, net 106,717

111,871 Intangible assets, net 278,265

281,160 Goodwill 157,947

157,947 Investments 18,217

11,501 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 42,996

48,290 Other assets 1,437

2,948 Restricted cash 494

494 Total assets $ 726,311

$ 768,502 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,676

$ 9,056 Deferred revenue 10,208

8,847 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,411

12,462 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,512

21,524 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,396

7,517 Accrued interest 15,754

6,350 Total current liabilities 75,957

65,756 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $8,479 and $2,369, respectively 541,521

543,428 Deferred tax liability 20,081

10,326 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 38,743

44,661 Other long-term liabilities 425

3,576 Total liabilities 676,727

667,747 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,573,654 and

14,436,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 126

144 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and

2,966,669 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8

30 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and

1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 35

17 Total common stock 169

191 Additional paid-in capital 302,724

369,672 Accumulated deficit (256,635)

(272,602) Non-controlling interest 3,326

3,494 Total stockholders' equity 49,584

100,755 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 726,311

$ 768,502

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenue $ 110,578

$ 108,494

$ 417,957

$ 371,338 Operating costs and expenses:













Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based

compensation 76,465

75,301

288,302

282,347 Depreciation and amortization 4,552

4,814

19,098

20,107 Corporate expenses 8,546

6,161

24,542

26,885 Stock-based compensation 885

473

3,718

2,084 Transaction costs (648)

29

4,459

2,653 Business realignment costs 106

450

846

3,089 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 1,818

—

1,913

109,058 Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (12)

3

601

83 Total operating costs and expenses 91,712

87,231

343,479

446,306 Operating income (loss) 18,866

21,263

74,478

(74,968) Other expense (income):













Interest expense, net 10,066

7,707

39,846

31,420 Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt —

—

5,997

(1,159) Other expense (income), net 2,955

(167)

(500)

(820) Income (loss) from operations before tax 5,845

13,723

29,135

(104,409) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,920

9,186

10,351

(23,858) Net income (loss) $ 1,925

$ 4,537

$ 18,784

$ (80,551)















Net income (loss) attributable to:













Controlling interests $ 1,448

$ 4,067

$ 16,736

$ (82,470) Non-controlling interests $ 477

$ 470

$ 2,048

$ 1,919















Basic income (loss) per share:













Attributable to common shares $ 0.09

$ 0.15

$ 0.90

$ (4.46) Attributable to participating shares $ 0.09

$ 0.15

$ 0.90

$ 0.08















Diluted income (loss) per share: $ 0.07

$ 0.15

$ 0.79

$ (4.46)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic attributable to common shares 16,595

18,706

16,836

18,647 Basic attributable to participating shares 9

8,978

1,747

8,978 Diluted 19,757

27,721

21,241

18,647 Cash dividend declared per share $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 0.075

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 18,784

$ (80,551) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 19,098

20,107 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,731

1,566 Non-cash lease income (186)

(24) Net deferred taxes and other 9,755

(24,206) Provision for doubtful accounts 3,921

6,970 Stock-based compensation expense 3,718

2,084 Trade activity, net (10,933)

(8,740) Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt 5,997

(1,159) Gain on insurance recoveries (362)

(1,206) Write-off of deferred financing costs —

79 Gain on lease settlement (233)

— Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 1,913

109,058 Gain on sale of investments (446)

— Net loss on sale and retirement of assets 601

83 Gain on sale of investment and investment related transaction (132)

— Restructuring and other non-cash charges 466

— Other 22

30 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (3,070)

171 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,407

(3,143) Accounts payable (3,350)

(5,141) Accrued expenses 6,947

11,628 Accrued interest 9,404

1,792 Other long-term liabilities (3,876)

2,480 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 61,176

31,878 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (33)

(390) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,143

31,488 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (12,423)

(14,948) Purchase of investments (278)

(400) Acquisition of intangibles —

(241) Proceeds from insurance recoveries 362

1,396 Proceeds from sale of investments and investment related transactions 716

— Proceeds from sale of assets 985

157 Net cash used in investing activities (10,638)

(14,036) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of term loans (272,381)

(9,951) Repurchase of 2023 Notes (273,416)

(3,573) Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes 550,000

— Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes (4,443)

— Deferred financing cost (9,177)

— Repurchase of Oaktree securities (80,394)

— Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase (1,556)

— Borrowings under the revolving credit facility —

50,000 Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility —

(50,000) Dividend payments (60)

(4,201) Proceeds from stock options exercised 11,893

49 Repurchase of stock (1,400)

— Cash distribution to non-controlling interests (2,216)

(1,165) Repayments of capitalized obligations (79)

(49) Net cash used in financing activities (83,229)

(18,890) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,724)

(1,438) Beginning of period 83,723

85,161 End of period $ 50,999

$ 83,723

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 28,701

$ 28,516 Income taxes 595

1,561







Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 6,576

2,827 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 2,522

4,811 Investments rights acquired in exchange for advertising 79

906 Accrued capital expenditures 99

69 Deferred payment for software licenses —

853 Accrued transaction cost —

860 Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ —

$ 22







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in

operating cash flows $ 10,175

$ 10,988 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 2,690

$ 10,717







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,505

$ 83,229 Restricted cash 494

494

$ 50,999

$ 83,723





(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,445

$ 18,765

14.3 %

$ 81,792

$ 70,360

16.2 % Digital Advertising 31,605

28,408

11.3 %

116,841

96,969

20.5 % Broadcast Advertising 57,006

61,311

(7.0) %

214,853

201,530

6.6 % Other 522

10



**

4,471

2,479

80.4 % Net revenue 110,578

108,494

1.9 %

417,957

371,338

12.6 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses $ 15,230

$ 12,845

18.6 %

$ 57,374

$ 49,259

16.5 % Digital Advertising expenses 22,015

19,966

10.3 %

79,894

70,581

13.2 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 38,692

42,356

(8.7) %

147,364

160,268

(8.1) % Other expenses 528

134

294.0 %

3,670

2,239

63.9 % Direct operating expenses 76,465

75,301

1.5 %

288,302

282,347

2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 4,552

4,814

(5.4) %

19,098

20,107

(5.0) % Corporate expenses 8,546

6,161

38.7 %

24,542

26,885

(8.7) % Stock-based compensation 885

473

87.1 %

3,718

2,084

78.4 % Transaction costs (648)

29



**

4,459

2,653

68.1 % Business realignment costs 106

450

(76.4) %

846

3,089

(72.6) % Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 1,818

—



**

1,913

109,058



** Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (12)

3



**

601

83



** Total operating costs and expenses 91,712

87,231

5.1 %

343,479

446,306

(23.0) % Operating income (loss) 18,866

21,263

(11.3) %

74,478

(74,968)



** Other expense (income):





















Interest expense, net 10,066

7,707

30.6 %

39,846

31,420

26.8 % Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt —

—



**

5,997

(1,159)



** Other expense (income), net 2,955

(167)



**

(500)

(820)

(39.0) % Income (loss) from operations before tax 5,845

13,723

(57.4) %

29,135

(104,409)



** Income tax provision (benefit) 3,920

9,186

(57.3) %

10,351

(23,858)



** Net income (loss) $ 1,925

$ 4,537

(57.6) %

$ 18,784

$ (80,551)



**



** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,445

$ 18,765

14.3 %

$ 81,792

$ 70,360

16.2 % Digital Advertising 31,605

28,408

11.3 %

116,841

96,969

20.5 % Digital 53,050

47,173

12.5 %

198,633

167,329

18.7 % Broadcast Advertising 57,006

61,311

(7.0) %

214,853

201,530

6.6 % Other 522

10



**

4,471

2,479

80.4 % Net revenue $ 110,578

$ 108,494

1.9 %

$ 417,957

$ 371,338

12.6 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,215

$ 5,920

5.0 %

$ 24,418

$ 21,101

15.7 % Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 9,590

8,442

13.6 %

36,947

26,388

40.0 % Digital Adjusted Operating Income 15,805

14,362

10.0 %

61,365

47,489

29.2 % Broadcast Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 18,314

18,955

(3.4) %

67,489

41,262

63.6 % Other Adjusted Operating Income (6)

(124)

(95.2) %

801

240

233.8 % Adjusted Operating Income $ 34,113

$ 33,193

2.8 %

$ 129,655

$ 88,991

45.7 %



** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,445

$ 18,765

14.3 %

$ 81,792

$ 70,360

16.2 % Digital Advertising 31,605

28,408

11.3 %

116,841

96,969

20.5 % Digital 53,050

47,173

12.5 %

198,633

167,329

18.7 % Broadcast Advertising 57,006

61,311

(7.0) %

214,853

201,530

6.6 % Other 522

10



**

4,471

2,479

80.4 % Net revenue $ 110,578

$ 108,494

1.9 %

$ 417,957

$ 371,338

12.6 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue —

—



**

—

—



** Digital Advertising political revenue —

—



**

—

—



** Broadcast Advertising political revenue 1,720

9,342

(81.6) %

3,498

16,006

(78.1) % Other political revenue —

—



**

—

—



** Political revenue $ 1,720

$ 9,342

(81.6) %

$ 3,498

$ 16,006

(78.1) % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 21,445

$ 18,765

14.3 %

$ 81,792

$ 70,360

16.2 % Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 31,605

28,408

11.3 %

116,841

96,969

20.5 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 53,050

47,173

12.5 %

198,633

167,329

18.7 % Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political) 55,286

51,969

6.4 %

211,355

185,524

13.9 % Other net revenue (ex. political) 522

10



**

4,471

2,479

80.4 % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 108,858

$ 99,152

9.8 %

$ 414,459

$ 355,332

16.6 %



** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,925

$ 4,537

$ 18,784

$ (80,551) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,920

9,186

10,351

(23,858) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 5,845

13,723

29,135

(104,409) Transaction costs (648)

29

4,459

2,653 Business realignment costs 106

450

846

3,089 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 1,818

—

1,913

109,058 Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (12)

3

601

83 Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt —

—

5,997

(1,159) Change in fair value of investment 2,792

—

(132)

— Gain on insurance recoveries —

—

(362)

(1,206) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (477)

(470)

(2,048)

(1,919) Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes 9,424

13,735

40,409

6,190 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,320

9,194

14,356

1,414 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 3,104

$ 4,541

$ 26,053

$ 4,776















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share:













Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.24

$ 1.55

$ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.16

$ 1.23

$ 0.17















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 16,595

18,706

16,836

18,647 Diluted 19,757

27,721

21,241

27,636

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,925

$ 4,537

$ 18,784

$ (80,551) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,920

9,186

10,351

(23,858) Interest expense, net 10,066

7,707

39,846

31,420 Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt —

—

5,997

(1,159) Depreciation and amortization 4,552

4,814

19,098

20,107 Stock-based compensation 885

473

3,718

2,084 Transaction costs (648)

29

4,459

2,653 Business realignment costs 106

450

846

3,089 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 1,818

—

1,913

109,058 Change in fair value of investment 2,792

—

(132)

— Other (a) 151

(164)

233

(737) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,567

$ 27,032

$ 105,113

$ 62,106 Political Adjusted EBITDA (1,462)

(7,941)

(2,973)

(13,605) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 24,105

$ 19,091

$ 102,140

$ 48,501 Political Adjusted EBITDA 1,462

7,941

2,973

13,605 Net cash paid for interest (8)

(11,736)

(28,701)

(28,516) Capital expenditures (4,583)

(3,694)

(12,423)

(14,948) Cash paid for taxes 39

(250)

(595)

(1,561) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 21,015

$ 11,352

$ 63,394

$ 17,081



(a) Other includes net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,940

$ 9,507

$ 13,227

$ (54)

$ (9,754)

$ 18,866 Depreciation and amortization 146

72

3,218

40

1,076

4,552 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

8,546

8,546 Stock-based compensation 129

11

63

3

679

885 Transaction costs —

—

—

—

(648)

(648) Business realignment costs —

—

—

5

101

106 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —

—

1,818

—

—

1,818 Net gain on sale and retirement of assets —

—

(12)

—

—

(12) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,215

$ 9,590

$ 18,314

$ (6)

$ —

$ 34,113





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,762

$ 8,245

$ 15,560

$ (191)

$ (8,113)

$ 21,263 Depreciation and amortization 131

194

3,369

45

1,075

4,814 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

6,161

6,161 Stock-based compensation 27

3

26

2

415

473 Transaction costs —

—

—

—

29

29 Business realignment costs —

—

—

20

430

450 Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —

—

—

—

3

3 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,920

$ 8,442

$ 18,955

$ (124)

$ —

$ 33,193

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (in thousands):



Year Ended December 31, 2021

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 22,892

$ 36,405

$ 51,781

$ 495

$ (37,095)

$ 74,478 Depreciation and amortization 986

489

12,971

167

4,485

19,098 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

24,542

24,542 Stock-based compensation 540

53

318

14

2,793

3,718 Transaction costs —

—

—

—

4,459

4,459 Business realignment costs —

—

—

30

816

846 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —

—

1,818

95

—

1,913 Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —

—

601

—

—

601 Adjusted Operating Income $ 24,418

$ 36,947

$ 67,489

$ 801

$ —

$ 129,655





Year Ended December 31, 2020

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 20,482

$ 25,275

$ (80,556)

$ (1,086)

$ (39,083)

$ (74,968) Depreciation and amortization 529

1,012

13,291

438

4,837

20,107 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

26,885

26,885 Stock-based compensation 90

31

114

9

1,840

2,084 Transaction costs —

—

—

—

2,653

2,653 Business realignment costs —

—

—

304

2,785

3,089 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —

70

108,413

575

—

109,058 Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —

—

—

—

83

83 Adjusted Operating Income $ 21,101

$ 26,388

$ 41,262

$ 240

$ —

$ 88,991

