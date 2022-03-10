10.03.2022 12:00:00

TOWNSQUARE REPORTS ALL-TIME HIGH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $105M IN 2021 (103% of 2019) AND STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT NET REVENUE GROWTH OF +13% (99.8% of 2019 Excluding Live Events)

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Townsquare Media, Inc.

"I am proud to announce our very strong 2021 results that exceeded expectations and set Company records, driven by our transformation to a Digital First Local Media Company with nearly 50% of profit and revenue coming from our digital solutions. Over the past two years, the pandemic presented an optimal opportunity to separate from our local media peers, which we were able to achieve by continuing to execute our strategy, accelerating our strategic growth plan, and placing a spotlight on our world-class team and our unique and differentiated strategy, assets, platforms, and solutions. As a result, Townsquare's 2021 net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and net income increased year-over-year by +13%, +69%, and +$99 million, respectively, and were even stronger excluding the impact of political revenue. Digital revenue increased +19% year-over-year in 2021, and we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue as we approach our new target of achieving $275 million of digital revenue by 2024. In addition, both net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our previously issued guidance," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "Importantly and impressively, Adjusted EBITDA, which surpassed 2019 levels by +3%, reached an all-time Company high of $105.1 million. Our strong profit growth, which was driven by our continued digital revenue growth, broadcast revenue recovery, and careful and strategic expense management, allowed us to reduce net leverage to 4.75x as of year-end, a meaningful reduction of 2.7x year-over-year.  These results are due, in part, to the fact that Townsquare is the only local media and digital marketing solutions company of scale focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, a vital differentiator for our Company."

Mr. Wilson added, "Beginning with our 2021 year-end reporting, we have re-segmented our business to provide greater visibility for our existing and prospective investors. Importantly, this re-segmentation will highlight the profit characteristics of our digital platform, which is essentially equal to those of our broadcast platform, each with profit margins of approximately 30%. Given this new and more detailed information, Townsquare should be viewed and valued as a Digital First Local Media Company, rather than being painted with a traditional broadcast radio brush. While we view local radio as an extremely valuable asset with significant and attractive cash flow properties, unparalleled consumer reach, and an important and trusted local connection to our audience, it is not our primary growth driver. Our growth engine is and will continue to be digital, which fueled our transformation into a Digital First Local Media Company. With nearly half of our total revenue and profit coming from digital today, we have a strong growth engine that will drive significant and consistent growth in the coming years. It is our hope and expectation that given this new more detailed information, Townsquare will be afforded a sum-of-the-parts valuation that gives credit to our digital assets, credit which to date we have not received."

"In 2021, to say the Townsquare Team got it done is an understatement. The strong foundation we built together as we transformed to a Digital First Local Media Company will be instrumental in achieving our goal of being the #1 Local Media Company in markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States. Our flywheel is gaining greater momentum each and every day, as our powerful and effective marketing and advertising (digital and radio) solutions and technology platforms, in combination with our highly relevant, localized content, solidify our relationship with local audiences and advertisers in markets outside the Top 50 in the United States," concluded Mr. Wilson.

Segment Reporting
In December 2021, we changed our reporting segments in order to reflect our strategic focus, organizational structure and the information reviewed by our Chief Operating Decision Maker as a digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading radio stations.  We have presented segment information for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 in conformity with our current reporting segment information.

We have three reportable operating segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Fourth Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
    • Net revenue increased 1.9%, and 9.8% excluding political revenue
    • Net income decreased $2.6 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.4% and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased 26.3%
    • Total Digital net revenue increased 12.5%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 14.3%
      • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 11.3%
    • Total Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 10.0%
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 5.0%
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 13.6%
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased 7.0%, and increased 6.4% excluding political revenue
  • Net revenue achieved 99% of Q4 2019 levels, and 100% excluding live events revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA exceeded 2019 levels by 2.6%
  • Diluted income per share was $0.07, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.16
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers

Full Year Highlights*

  • As compared to the year ended December 31, 2020:
    • Net revenue increased 12.6%, and 16.6% excluding political revenue
    • Net income increased $99.3 million to $18.8 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 69.2% to $105.1 million, an all-time Company high
    • Digital net revenue increased 18.7% to $198.6 million, 48% of total net revenue
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased 16.2% to $81.8 million
      • Digital Advertising net revenue increased 20.5% to $116.8 million
    • Digital Adjusted Operating Income increased 29.2% to $61.4 million
      • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 15.7% to $24.4 million
      • Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 40.0% to $36.9 million
    • Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased 6.6%, and 13.9% excluding political revenue
  • Net revenue achieved 97% of 2019 levels, and 99.8% excluding live events revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA exceeded 2019 levels by 2.7%
  • Diluted income per share was $0.79, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $1.23
  • Generated Cash Flows from Operations of $61.1 million
  • Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026
  • Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital's equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 4,050 net subscribers, an all-time Company high

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Share Repurchase Plan
On December 16, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase plan, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A common stock over a three-year period. Repurchases of common stock under the repurchase plan may be made, from time to time, in amounts and at prices the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, debt covenants and other considerations.   Any such repurchases may be executed using open market purchases, privately negotiated agreements or other transactions, and may be funded from cash on hand, available borrowings or proceeds from potential debt or other capital markets sources.

Guidance
For the first quarter of 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $97.5 million and $99.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $21.0 million and $22.0 million.

For the full year 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $460 and $475 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $115 million and $120 million.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased $2.1 million, or 1.9%, to $110.6 million, as compared to $108.5 million in the same period last year. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $3.2 million, or 11.3%, to $31.6 million, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $2.7 million, or 14.3%, to $21.4 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue decreased $4.3 million, or 7.0%, to $57.0 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Total Digital net revenue increased $5.9 million, or 12.5%, to $53.1 million. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $9.7 million, or 9.8%, to $108.9 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $3.3 million, or 6.4%, to $55.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, decreased $1.5 million, or 5.4%, to $25.6 million, as compared to $27.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.0 million, or 26.3%, to $24.1 million, as compared to $19.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Income
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, decreased $2.6 million, or 57.6%, to $1.9 million, as compared to $4.5 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net Revenue
Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $46.6 million or 12.6%, to $418.0 million, as compared to $371.3 million in the same period last year. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $19.9 million, or 20.5%, to $116.8 million, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $11.4 million, or 16.2%, to $81.8 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $13.3 million, or 6.6%, to $214.9 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Total Digital net revenue increased $31.3 million, or 18.7%, to $198.6 million. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $59.1 million, or 16.6%, to $414.5 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $25.8 million, or 13.9%, to $211.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $43.0 million, or 69.2%, to $105.1 million, as compared to $62.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $53.6 million, or 110.6%, to $102.1 million, as compared to $48.5 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased $99.3 million to $18.8 million, as compared to a net loss of $80.6 million in the same period last year. Net loss in 2020 was primarily driven by approximately $109.1 million of non-cash impairment charges, primarily related to our FCC licenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2021, we had a total of $50.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.2x and 4.8x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $105.1 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 7, 2022, of our outstanding common stock.

Security


Number
Outstanding


Description

Class A common stock


12,780,038


One vote per share.

Class B common stock


815,296


10 votes per share.1

Class C common stock


3,461,341


No votes.1

Total


17,056,675



1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call
Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13726894. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 17, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13726894. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 26,800 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, to be filed with the SEC, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes.  Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2021, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
investors@townsquaremedia.com

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$              50,505


$              83,229

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,743 and $7,051, respectively

57,647


58,634

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,086


12,428

Total current assets  

120,238


154,291

Property and equipment, net

106,717


111,871

Intangible assets, net

278,265


281,160

Goodwill

157,947


157,947

Investments

18,217


11,501

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

42,996


48,290

Other assets

1,437


2,948

Restricted cash

494


494

Total assets  

$            726,311


$            768,502

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




  Accounts payable

$                5,676


$                9,056

  Deferred revenue

10,208


8,847

  Accrued compensation and benefits

14,411


12,462

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,512


21,524

  Operating lease liabilities, current

7,396


7,517

  Accrued interest

15,754


6,350

Total current liabilities

75,957


65,756

Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $8,479 and $2,369, respectively

541,521


543,428

Deferred tax liability

20,081


10,326

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

38,743


44,661

Other long-term liabilities

425


3,576

Total liabilities  

676,727


667,747

Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,573,654 and
14,436,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

126


144

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and
2,966,669 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8


30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and
1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

35


17

   Total common stock

169


191

   Additional paid-in capital

302,724


369,672

   Accumulated deficit

(256,635)


(272,602)

   Non-controlling interest  

3,326


3,494

Total stockholders' equity  

49,584


100,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$            726,311


$            768,502

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended 
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net revenue

$       110,578


$         108,494


$      417,957


$         371,338

Operating costs and expenses:








Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based
compensation

76,465


75,301


288,302


282,347

Depreciation and amortization

4,552


4,814


19,098


20,107

Corporate expenses

8,546


6,161


24,542


26,885

Stock-based compensation

885


473


3,718


2,084

Transaction costs

(648)


29


4,459


2,653

Business realignment costs

106


450


846


3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818



1,913


109,058

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(12)


3


601


83

    Total operating costs and expenses

91,712


87,231


343,479


446,306

    Operating income (loss)

18,866


21,263


74,478


(74,968)

Other expense (income):








Interest expense, net

10,066


7,707


39,846


31,420

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt



5,997


(1,159)

Other expense (income), net

2,955


(167)


(500)


(820)

    Income (loss) from operations before tax

5,845


13,723


29,135


(104,409)

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920


9,186


10,351


(23,858)

Net income (loss)

$           1,925


$             4,537


$        18,784


$          (80,551)









Net income (loss) attributable to:








     Controlling interests

$           1,448


$             4,067


$        16,736


$          (82,470)

     Non-controlling interests

$              477


$               470


$          2,048


$             1,919









Basic income (loss) per share:








    Attributable to common shares

$             0.09


$              0.15


$            0.90


$             (4.46)

    Attributable to participating shares

$             0.09


$              0.15


$            0.90


$              0.08









Diluted income (loss) per share:

$             0.07


$              0.15


$            0.79


$             (4.46)









Weighted average shares outstanding:








     Basic attributable to common shares

16,595


18,706


16,836


18,647

     Basic attributable to participating shares

9


8,978


1,747


8,978

     Diluted

19,757


27,721


21,241


18,647

Cash dividend declared per share

$               —


$                 —


$              —


$             0.075

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)



Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$                          18,784


$                        (80,551)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:




     Depreciation and amortization

19,098


20,107

     Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,731


1,566

     Non-cash lease income

(186)


(24)

     Net deferred taxes and other

9,755


(24,206)

     Provision for doubtful accounts

3,921


6,970

     Stock-based compensation expense

3,718


2,084

     Trade activity, net

(10,933)


(8,740)

     Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997


(1,159)

     Gain on insurance recoveries

(362)


(1,206)

     Write-off of deferred financing costs


79

     Gain on lease settlement

(233)


     Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,913


109,058

     Gain on sale of investments

(446)


     Net loss on sale and retirement of assets

601


83

     Gain on sale of investment and investment related transaction

(132)


     Restructuring and other non-cash charges

466


     Other

22


30

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:




   Accounts receivable

(3,070)


171

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,407


(3,143)

   Accounts payable

(3,350)


(5,141)

   Accrued expenses

6,947


11,628

   Accrued interest

9,404


1,792

   Other long-term liabilities

(3,876)


2,480

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 

61,176


31,878

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations 

(33)


(390)

Net cash provided by operating activities

61,143


31,488

Cash flows from investing activities:




   Purchase of property and equipment

(12,423)


(14,948)

   Purchase of investments

(278)


(400)

   Acquisition of intangibles


(241)

   Proceeds from insurance recoveries

362


1,396

   Proceeds from sale of investments and investment related transactions

716


   Proceeds from sale of assets

985


157

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,638)


(14,036)

Cash flows from financing activities:




   Repayment of term loans

(272,381)


(9,951)

Repurchase of 2023 Notes

(273,416)


(3,573)

Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes

550,000


Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes

(4,443)


   Deferred financing cost

(9,177)


   Repurchase of Oaktree securities

(80,394)


   Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase

(1,556)


   Borrowings under the revolving credit facility


50,000

Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility


(50,000)

Dividend payments

(60)


(4,201)

   Proceeds from stock options exercised

11,893


49

   Repurchase of stock

(1,400)


   Cash distribution to non-controlling interests

(2,216)


(1,165)

   Repayments of capitalized obligations

(79)


(49)

      Net cash used in financing activities

(83,229)


(18,890)

  Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:




      Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(32,724)


(1,438)

      Beginning of period

83,723


85,161

      End of period

$                          50,999


$                         83,723

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)



Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:




   Cash payments:




Interest  

$           28,701


$           28,516

Income taxes  

595


1,561





Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:




   Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

6,576


2,827

   Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

2,522


4,811

   Investments rights acquired in exchange for advertising

79


906

   Accrued capital expenditures

99


69

   Deferred payment for software licenses


853

   Accrued transaction cost


860

   Dividends declared, but not paid during the period

$                  —


$                  22





Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:




Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in
operating cash flows

$           10,175


$           10,988

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$             2,690


$           10,717





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Cash and cash equivalents

$           50,505


$           83,229

Restricted cash

494


494


$           50,999


$           83,723



(1) 

Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)



Three Months Ended 
December 31,




Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,




2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$        21,445


$       18,765


14.3

%


$        81,792


$        70,360


16.2

%

Digital Advertising

31,605


28,408


11.3

%


116,841


96,969


20.5

%

Broadcast Advertising

57,006


61,311


(7.0)

%


214,853


201,530


6.6

%

Other

522


10



**


4,471


2,479


80.4

%

Net revenue

110,578


108,494


1.9

%


417,957


371,338


12.6

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses

$        15,230


$       12,845


18.6

%


$        57,374


$        49,259


16.5

%

Digital Advertising expenses

22,015


19,966


10.3

%


79,894


70,581


13.2

%

Broadcast Advertising expenses

38,692


42,356


(8.7)

%


147,364


160,268


(8.1)

%

Other expenses

528


134


294.0

%


3,670


2,239


63.9

%

Direct operating expenses

76,465


75,301


1.5

%


288,302


282,347


2.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,552


4,814


(5.4)

%


19,098


20,107


(5.0)

%

Corporate expenses

8,546


6,161


38.7

%


24,542


26,885


(8.7)

%

Stock-based compensation

885


473


87.1

%


3,718


2,084


78.4

%

Transaction costs

(648)


29



**


4,459


2,653


68.1

%

Business realignment costs

106


450


(76.4)

%


846


3,089


(72.6)

%

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818




**


1,913


109,058



**

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(12)


3



**


601


83



**

    Total operating costs and expenses

91,712


87,231


5.1

%


343,479


446,306


(23.0)

%

    Operating income (loss)

18,866


21,263


(11.3)

%


74,478


(74,968)



**

Other expense (income):












Interest expense, net

10,066


7,707


30.6

%


39,846


31,420


26.8

%

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt




**


5,997


(1,159)



**

Other expense (income), net

2,955


(167)



**


(500)


(820)


(39.0)

%

    Income (loss) from operations before tax

5,845


13,723


(57.4)

%


29,135


(104,409)



**

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920


9,186


(57.3)

%


10,351


(23,858)



**

Net income (loss)

$          1,925


$         4,537


(57.6)

%


$        18,784


$       (80,551)



**


** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):


Three Months Ended 
December 31,




Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,




2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$       21,445


$       18,765


14.3

%


$       81,792


$       70,360


16.2

%

Digital Advertising

31,605


28,408


11.3

%


116,841


96,969


20.5

%

Digital

53,050


47,173


12.5

%


198,633


167,329


18.7

%

Broadcast Advertising

57,006


61,311


(7.0)

%


214,853


201,530


6.6

%

Other

522


10



**


4,471


2,479


80.4

%

Net revenue

$     110,578


$     108,494


1.9

%


$     417,957


$     371,338


12.6

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income

$         6,215


$         5,920


5.0

%


$       24,418


$       21,101


15.7

%

Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

9,590


8,442


13.6

%


36,947


26,388


40.0

%

Digital Adjusted Operating Income

15,805


14,362


10.0

%


61,365


47,489


29.2

%

Broadcast Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

18,314


18,955


(3.4)

%


67,489


41,262


63.6

%

Other Adjusted Operating Income

(6)


(124)


(95.2)

%


801


240


233.8

%

Adjusted Operating Income

$       34,113


$       33,193


2.8

%


$     129,655


$       88,991


45.7

%


** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):


 Three Months Ended
December 31,




Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,




2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions

$       21,445


$       18,765


14.3

%


$       81,792


$       70,360


16.2

%

Digital Advertising

31,605


28,408


11.3

%


116,841


96,969


20.5

%

Digital

53,050


47,173


12.5

%


198,633


167,329


18.7

%

Broadcast Advertising

57,006


61,311


(7.0)

%


214,853


201,530


6.6

%

Other

522


10



**


4,471


2,479


80.4

%

Net revenue

$     110,578


$     108,494


1.9

%


$     417,957


$     371,338


12.6

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue




**





**

Digital Advertising political revenue




**





**

Broadcast Advertising political revenue

1,720


9,342


(81.6)

%


3,498


16,006


(78.1)

%

Other political revenue




**





**

Political revenue

$         1,720


$         9,342


(81.6)

%


$         3,498


$       16,006


(78.1)

%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political)

$       21,445


$       18,765


14.3

%


$       81,792


$       70,360


16.2

%

Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

31,605


28,408


11.3

%


116,841


96,969


20.5

%

Digital net revenue (ex. political)

53,050


47,173


12.5

%


198,633


167,329


18.7

%

Broadcast Advertising political  net revenue (ex. political)

55,286


51,969


6.4

%


211,355


185,524


13.9

%

Other net revenue (ex. political)

522


10



**


4,471


2,479


80.4

%

Net revenue (ex. political)

$     108,858


$       99,152


9.8

%


$     414,459


$     355,332


16.6

%


** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):


Three Months Ended 
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income (loss)

$         1,925


$         4,537


$       18,784


$     (80,551)

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920


9,186


10,351


(23,858)

Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

5,845


13,723


29,135


(104,409)

Transaction costs

(648)


29


4,459


2,653

Business realignment costs

106


450


846


3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818



1,913


109,058

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(12)


3


601


83

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt



5,997


(1,159)

Change in fair value of investment

2,792



(132)


Gain on insurance recoveries



(362)


(1,206)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes

(477)


(470)


(2,048)


(1,919)

Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes

9,424


13,735


40,409


6,190

   Income tax provision (benefit)

6,320


9,194


14,356


1,414

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$         3,104


$         4,541


$       26,053


$         4,776









Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share:








   Basic

$           0.19


$           0.24


$           1.55


$           0.26

   Diluted

$           0.16


$           0.16


$           1.23


$           0.17









Weighted average shares outstanding:








     Basic

16,595


18,706


16,836


18,647

     Diluted

19,757


27,721


21,241


27,636

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands):


Actual


Three Months Ended 
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended 
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income (loss)

$         1,925


$         4,537


$       18,784


$      (80,551)

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,920


9,186


10,351


(23,858)

Interest expense, net

10,066


7,707


39,846


31,420

Loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt



5,997


(1,159)

Depreciation and amortization

4,552


4,814


19,098


20,107

Stock-based compensation

885


473


3,718


2,084

Transaction costs

(648)


29


4,459


2,653

Business realignment costs

106


450


846


3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

1,818



1,913


109,058

Change in fair value of investment

2,792



(132)


Other (a)

151


(164)


233


(737)

Adjusted EBITDA

$       25,567


$       27,032


$     105,113


$       62,106

Political Adjusted EBITDA

(1,462)


(7,941)


(2,973)


(13,605)

Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$       24,105


$       19,091


$     102,140


$       48,501

Political Adjusted EBITDA

1,462


7,941


2,973


13,605

Net cash paid for interest

(8)


(11,736)


(28,701)


(28,516)

Capital expenditures

(4,583)


(3,694)


(12,423)


(14,948)

Cash paid for taxes

39


(250)


(595)


(1,561)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$       21,015


$       11,352


$       63,394


$       17,081


(a) Other includes net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (in thousands):


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$             5,940


$             9,507


$           13,227


$                 (54)


$            (9,754)


$           18,866

Depreciation and amortization

146


72


3,218


40


1,076


4,552

Corporate expenses





8,546


8,546

Stock-based compensation

129


11


63


3


679


885

Transaction costs





(648)


(648)

Business realignment costs




5


101


106

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



1,818




1,818

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets



(12)




(12)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$             6,215


$             9,590


$           18,314


$                   (6)


$                  —


$           34,113




Three Months Ended December 31, 2020


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$             5,762


$             8,245


$           15,560


$               (191)


$            (8,113)


$           21,263

Depreciation and amortization

131


194


3,369


45


1,075


4,814

Corporate expenses





6,161


6,161

Stock-based compensation

27


3


26


2


415


473

Transaction costs





29


29

Business realignment costs




20


430


450

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets





3


3

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$             5,920


$             8,442


$           18,955


$               (124)


$                  —


$           33,193

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (in thousands):


Year Ended December 31, 2021


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$           22,892


$           36,405


$           51,781


$                495


$          (37,095)


$           74,478

Depreciation and amortization

986


489


12,971


167


4,485


19,098

Corporate expenses





24,542


24,542

Stock-based compensation

540


53


318


14


2,793


3,718

Transaction costs





4,459


4,459

Business realignment costs




30


816


846

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets



1,818


95



1,913

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets



601




601

Adjusted Operating Income

$           24,418


$           36,947


$           67,489


$                801


$                  —


$         129,655




Year Ended December 31, 2020


Subscription
Digital
Marketing
Solutions


Digital
Advertising


Broadcast
Advertising


Other


Corporate
and Other
Reconciling
Items


Total

Operating income (loss)

$           20,482


$           25,275


$          (80,556)


$            (1,086)


$          (39,083)


$          (74,968)

Depreciation and amortization

529


1,012


13,291


438


4,837


20,107

Corporate expenses





26,885


26,885

Stock-based compensation

90


31


114


9


1,840


2,084

Transaction costs





2,653


2,653

Business realignment costs




304


2,785


3,089

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets


70


108,413


575



109,058

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets





83


83

Adjusted Operating Income

$           21,101


$           26,388


$           41,262


$                240


$                  —


$           88,991

 

Nachrichten zu Townsquare Media Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten