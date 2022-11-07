Toy Story's Lotso arrives at MINISO Vietnam and takes the country by storm

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 18, global lifestyle retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) launched its Lotso from the Toy Story collection at selected outlets in Vietnam. From plush toys and pillows to hand towels and keychains, stores were fully stocked with Lotso products before opening their doors to welcome shoppers.

MINISO had been teasing the Lotso collection and exciting the launch on social media. The official accounts of MINISO Vietnam started posting pictures of the new product line a week prior to the launch on social media and had a one-hour livestream session the day before to give followers a sneak peek at the products.

On the launch day, customers flocked to the stores and quickly filled the retail space. The shelves were soon cleared. In the following three days, long queues continued to form as enthusiastic shoppers waited for restocking. At the Van Hanh store in Ho Chi Minh, the daily sales broke Vietnamese store's history record on the launch day. Overall, in the Vietnamese market, the debut of the Lotso series drove up sales by nearly two times.

The Lotso collection comes with 16 different items, including bags and accessories, textiles, beauty tools, stationery and toys. Plush toys and cushions are the most popular in the product line. Two outlets in Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi have set up dedicated Lotso zones where fans and shoppers can pick and choose their favorite Lotso-themed merchandise. Vietnam is not the only country that welcomes Lotso from MINISO. Since March 2022, MINISO has brought Lotso to markets such as America, Indonesia and Singapore.

Lifestyle retailer MINISO is known for its licensed collections. Previously, the brand has released co-branded products with Disney, Marvel, We Bare Bears, Minions and more, which were runaway successes. The lifestyle retailer had partnered with 75 world-renowned intellectual property licensors and teamed up with talented artists to develop new products that are cute and fun.

"At MINISO, we work with globally-recognized license owners to create products that appeal to fans and the mass market," said Bella Tu, General Manager of MINISO Overseas Operations. "This time, we brought well-loved Toy Story to our stores in Vietnam so that customers of all ages can find something close to their hearts in the collection."

Lotso is a pink, strawberry-smelling bear introduced in Pixar-Disney's Toy Story 3. He was the antagonist with a tragic backstory who quickly gained popularity in the franchise. MINISO X Lotso collection is now available at 18 stores in seven cities.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

