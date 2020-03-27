Toyin Opesanmi, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyin Opesanmi, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the CEO and Medical Director of Gennesaret Medical Center, Medical Director of Global Vision Community Health Center, and the Medical Director of Gennesaret Counseling Services.

With two locations in Baltimore and Laurel, Gennesaret Medical Center was founded by Dr. Opesanmi in February 2011. She provides services for opiate and other substance addictions, as well as family practitioner and HIV services. She went on to found Gennesaret Counseling Services in Baltimore the following year, in September 2012. The next year, she opened Global Vision Community Health Center in Prince Georges County. The outpatient clinic offers various educational programs, food banks, etc.



Offering compassionate medical care in the Baltimore area for over 10 years, Dr. Opesanmi has earned a reputation as a dedicated, knowledgeable, and empathetic doctor. She specializes in family medicine, HIV care, and addiction medicine, applying her skills and talents to benefit her community. She participates in the Global Vision Foundation, medical missions in Kenya and Nigeria, and presents at health fairs at churches and educational facilities.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Opesanmi earned an undergraduate degree at the University Of Illinois and a medical degree at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, now known as Drexel University. She then trained as a family practice resident at the University of Texas Health Center. She remains abreast of changes in her field by maintaining affiliations with numerous organizations, including the American Academy of HIV Medicine.



Dr. Opesanmi dedicates this recognition to Dr. Olaniyan and Dr. Ogundipe.



For more information, please visit https://www.gennmed.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyin-opesanmi-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301031012.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who