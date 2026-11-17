On its third-quarter 2026 financial results conference call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) outlined plans to scale its U.S. solar manufacturing footprint. Investors focused on domestic energy infrastructure need clarity on supply chain risks and execution. Three things management said stand out.

TOYO expanded its Humble, Texas facility to approximately 2 gigawatts of annual module manufacturing capacity. Management secured cell supplies from non-foreign entities of concern (non-FEOC suppliers) to protect committed U.S. customer deliveries through 2027 against trade disruptions. That gives the company clear top-line visibility as demand for American-made equipment grows.

TOYO is developing a 1.5-gigawatt heterojunction (HJT) solar cell facility in Humble, Texas, featuring high-efficiency silicon cell technology. Management expects pilot production to begin in the first quarter of 2028 through non-dilutive financing sources such as Section 45X advanced manufacturing tax credits. Building domestic cells reduces dependence on imported components.

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