Toyobo will exhibit cutting-edge technologies at IDTechEx Show!: Highlights include XENOMAX(R), COCOMI(TM) and Zylon(R) products that help make daily lives richer and more convenient

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyobo Group will exhibit its products at IDTechEx Show! – one of the world's biggest state-of-the-art technology exhibitions – on November 20 and 21 in Santa Clara, California. Under the theme of "Exploring New Horizons with You," the Toyobo booth will give visitors first-hand experience of products and technologies that help make daily lives richer and more convenient. During the exhibition, a Toyobo researcher will give a presentation on the company's unique flexible substrate technology.

Toyobo will participate in the exhibition for the first time since 2016. The exhibition features seven specialized display sections including "Printed Electronics," "Electric Vehicles" and "Wearables."

1. Outline of IDTechEx Show!

- Dates

November 20-21, 2019

- Venue

Santa Clara Convention Center (California, U.S.)

- Toyobo Booth

C12

2. Products to be exhibited

- Highly heat-resistant polyimide film XENOMAX®

This polyimide film with excellent heat resistance is one of the most dimensionally stable in the world. Thanks to its thinness, lightness and dimensional stability equivalent to glass, an increasing number of manufacturers use this product as a substrate for organic EL displays and electronic paper. At the booth, Toyobo will introduce the world's first digital music score device with a two-screen electronic paper that uses XENOMAX® as a violinist performs live.

- Stretchable conductive film COCOMI(TM)

This stretchable conductive film for electrode and wiring materials is used in wearable devices. It is thin and highly stretchable, providing a natural feel to the wearer. Toyobo's booth will display clothing that uses COCOMI(TM), which is capable of making real-time measurements of physiological information.

- World's strongest PBO fiber with excellent flame resistance Zylon®

The world's first Polybenzobisoxazole (PBO) fiber produced and sold by Toyobo. Among existing organic fibers, Zylon® has world-leading levels of strength, tensile modulus and heat and flame resistance. At the booth, Toyobo personnel will introduce a wide range of uses possible thanks to the product's excellent properties.

3. Presentation

- Time

16:40-17:00 on November 20, 2019

- Venue

Exhibition Theater, Santa Clara Convention Center

- Presenter

Toshiyuki Tsuchiya of Corporate R&D Planning Department, Toyobo Co., Ltd.

- Presentation title

Creating Flexible TFT Substrates with TOYOBO's Epoch-Making Manufacturing Technologies

About Toyobo Co., Ltd.: Toyobo Co., Ltd (Toyobo) is a worldwide specialty chemical company, headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Since its foundation in 1882 as a textile company, Toyobo has expanded the boundaries of its business beyond textiles to specialty business segments such as industrial and packaging films, functional polymers, industrial materials and healthcare with its unique core technologies originated in textiles and chemical fibers.

For more information, contact: https://www.toyobo-global.com/

