Toyota and SEMA 2022: Larger Space, More Showcase Vehicles and More Performance Fun And Excitement

Now in a New Location, Toyota Once Again Wows SEMA Show Attendees with a Wealth of New and Spectacular Builds and World Debut Announcements

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota returns to the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) Show with a new, expanded display, the most showcase vehicles ever, a laser focus on the aftermarket industry, on- and off-road performance and adventure and new initiatives for off-the-grid explorers and those who love to accessorize their Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs.

Toyota's new and larger SEMA Show space (Central Hall, Booth No. 22200) at the Las Vegas Convention Center symbolizes the brand's continued and growing commitment to on- and off-road performance and adventure. And the variety of special builds on display sends a powerful message about Toyota's devotion to consumers searching for excitement – whether travel, spirited track days or off-the-beaten path exploration where the journey is as important as the destination.

"At Toyota, 'Let's Go Places' isn't just a tagline. It's a driving force behind everything we do," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president – Toyota Division Marketing. "Our cars, sports cars, trucks, SUVs and technologies not only help you get the most enjoyment from your vehicle, they also get you to the places and activities that bring joy."

The SEMA Show presents the perfect location for Toyota to share its plan to connect even closer with adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts. Today, Toyota announced the world debut of Trailhunter, a new grade that will soon be available on Toyota trucks and SUVs. Trailhunter vehicles will be outfitted with overland ready components, reinforcements and functionality straight from the factory.

Toyota also announced its Associated Accessory Program (AAP), a new initiative giving consumers a more seamless way to accessorize their Toyota vehicles. AAP will offer parts, components and accessories from many of Toyota's trusted partners, expanding Toyota's already robust portfolio of Toyota-approved products and making it easier for customers to personalize and enhance their vehicles. A major benefit of the new program is the ability to roll in the accessories into the overall payment plan of the vehicle.

To many, SEMA is all about the show vehicles, and Toyota never fails to answer the call. This year Toyota brings 13 exciting special builds to the show floor, including:

The GR Corolla Rally Concept – From the Toyota Motorsports Garage team comes a GR Corolla like no other, a sports car oozing Toyota Gazoo Racing DNA and rocket fuel for those who love Toyota sports cars and rally performance.

The 10-Second Twins – The Toyota Motorsports Garage team wondered what they could do with the GR Supra, a drag strip and a $10,000 build budget. Answer: 10-second performers dubbed the "10-Second Twins" because what's better than a 10-second GR Supra? Two 10-second GR Supras, doubling the adrenaline.

The GR86 Daily Drifter – Photographer Larry Chen envisioned a drift car that resonates with pro drifting fans and enthusiasts, creating a GR86 that resembles the purpose-built machines pro drivers like Fredric Aasbo, Ken Gushi and Ryan Tuerck drive in competition, yet focusing on what can be attainable with a manageable budget.

The 2023 'Simba' Sequoia by X Overland and 2022 'Orion' Tundra by X Overland – Clay and Rachelle Croft established Expedition Overland in 2010. Today it is an award-winning team of adventure travelers sharing their explorations of some of the world's most remote places through its popular "Expedition Overland" TV series, inspiring others to go on their own adventures. On display are the Crofts' latest special project vehicles – the Simba Sequoia and Orion Tundra, both overlanding rigs that will serve as show production workhorses, carrying the team to distant locales as they continue to explore and share their adventures with loyal "Expedition Overland" fans worldwide.

The Sequoia TRD Pro Adventurer by Westcott Designs – Jeff and Jessica Westcott, co-founders of Westcott Designs, bring this eye-catching and trail-capable rig to the display to represent their company's interest in engineering and manufacturing as well as their team's keen attention to detail.

The Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road – Starting with a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road, the enthusiasts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of "4WD Toyota Owner Magazine" and highly experienced off-road explorers, built a Sequoia that has the goods to back up its bold name.

The GR86 Cup Car and the GR Corolla Official NASA Pace Car – Toyota never fails to bring something to SEMA that showcases its focus on sports cars, performance and motorsports. Filling that role this year is the Toyota GR86 Cup Car, the dedicated steed for the all-new single make Toyota GR Cup racing series that debuts in 2023. And to add more spice, Toyota displays the GR Corolla Official NASA Pace Car, fresh from its duties pacing the 2022 National Auto Sport Association (NASA) National Championships at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this past September.

The FJ49, Megatourer and Supertourer, aka the "Black Truck" – These three builds from Patriot Campers provide a look into Toyota overlanding and off-road adventure in the land down under. All the way from the Gold Coast, Queensland, area of Australia, Justin Montesalvo, director of Patriot Campers, brings the FJ49, a 1977 FJ45 with modern technologies and components: the Megatourer, a six-wheeled beast with aggressive looks and unparalleled capabilities; and the Supertourer that is both aggressively good looking and fully capable of off-the-grid journeys.

Toyota's featured vehicles and build concepts and a variety of production cars, SUVs and trucks are on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 1-4, 2022.

Vehicles described are special project prototype vehicles, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota may void the vehicle's warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

