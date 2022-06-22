Toyota Announces Additional Suspension Of Production In July; FY Production Forecast Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) announced its global production volume for July is expected to be approximately 800,000 units. The company has revised the global production plan by about 50,000 units from the number provided to suppliers at the beginning of the year. Due to the continued impact of a COVID-19 outbreak at one of the company's suppliers, Toyota Motor has decided to extend the period of operations suspension at some of its plants and production lines.

The company estimates global production volume for July through September to average about 850,000 units per month.

Toyota Motor Corp. said its production forecast for the fiscal year remains unchanged at approximately 9.7 million. The company noted that there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower.