Toyota Expects To Resume Domestic Production By Tomorrow

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp (TM) said on Tuesday that its operations have been suspended at some domestic plants from the first shift of August 29 as well as at 28 lines in all 14 plants from the evening shift of the same day.

As per the company, the malfunction of the system was not caused by a cyberattack and it will continue to search for the cause.

Toyota expects to resume production at 25 lines in 12 domestic plants, with the exception of the Toyota Motor Kyushu Miyata Plant and the Daihatsu Kyoto Plant.

"The resumption of the system from the first shift tomorrow will be a temporary measure, with operations expected to resume in all plants from the second shift onwards," the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, shares of Toyota are trading at $166.09 down 0.69% on the New York Stock Exchange

