Toyota H1 Results Climb, Upgrades FY27 Profit View, Cuts Revenue Outlook; Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues for the first half of fiscal 2027. Further, the firm upgraded fiscal 2027 profit outlook, but trimmed sales revenue view.

In Tokyo, the shares were trading 15.10 higher at ¥3,485.00.

In the overnight trading on the NYSE, the shares were at $221.03, up 10.81 percent.

The company reported first-half net income attributable of ¥2.236 trillion, or ¥185.97 per share, 26.1 percent higher than ¥1.773 trillion or ¥136.07 per share last year.

The half-yearly operating income grew 9.2 percent year-over-year to ¥2.191 trillion from ¥2.006 trillion a year ago.

The company's sales revenue for the period rose 9.5 percent to ¥26.963 trillion from ¥24.631 trillion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, Toyota now expects attributable profit of ¥3.570 trillion or ¥299.95 per basic share, a decline of 7.2 percent year-over-year.

Operating income is now expected to be ¥3.900 trillion, a growth of 3.6 percent year-over-year.

The company previously expected attributable profit of ¥3.25 trillion or ¥272.17 per basic share, down 15.5 percent from last year; and operating income of ¥3.40 trillion, down 9.7 percent year-over-year.

Sales revenues are now expected to total ¥53.500 trillion, a year-over-year increase of 5.6 percent.

Previously, sales revenues were expected to grow 6.5 percent from last year to ¥54 trillion.

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