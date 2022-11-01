01.11.2022 08:00:02

Toyota HY Profit Down; Cuts FY Vehicle Production - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM), a Japanese automotive major, reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first half ended September 30, 2022 declined to 1.17 trillion yen or 85.42 yen per basic share from 1.52 trillion yen or 109.28 yen per basic share in the prior year.

Operating income was 1.14 trillion yen down from 1.75 trillion yen last year.

Total sales revenues for the period grew to 17.71 trillion yen from 15.48 trillion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now expects attributable profit of 2.36 trillion yen or 172.28 yen per basic share, down 17.2 percent from last year. Earlier, the company expected attributable profit of 2.36 trillion yen or 171.95 yen per share, down 17.2 percent from last year.

The company still expects annual operating income to be 2.40 trillion yen, down 20 percent from last year.

The company now projects annual sales revenues of 36.00 trillion yen, up 14.7 percent from the prior year. Previously, the company anticipated sales revenues of 34.50 trillion yen, up 10 percent from the prior year.

Annual Vehicle production forecast is downward by 500 thousand units to 9 million 200 thousand units.

The company announced an interim dividend of 25 yen per share, an increase of 1 yen compared to the previous fiscal year. It sets aside the full amount of 150 billion yen to make share repurchases in a flexible manner.

