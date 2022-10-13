Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry Inducted into the 2022 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

Curry Recognized as a Trailblazer for Her Contributions to the Manufacturing Industry

ATLANTA, Oct.13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry joined 12 other outstanding women leaders who were inducted into the 2022 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia, Wednesday evening.

The Hall of Fame was created in 2019 by the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) to recognize women who have made renowned contributions to the manufacturing industry with their efforts to support, promote and inspire women in manufacturing.

"The 13 honorees who make up our third-ever class are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry," said WiM and Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) President Allison Grealis. "They are true trailblazers whose work has created opportunity for countless other women. We are honored to recognize them in this special way."

Curry joins two other WiM Hall of Fame inductees from Toyota – Susan Elkington, president, Toyota Kentucky (2019) and Millie Marshall, retired president, Toyota Indiana (2021).

"Early access to STEM programs that nurture a girl's interest in math and science and expose them to the application of those disciplines is extremely important. This is the key to increasing the number of women in manufacturing," said Curry. "The future of women in manufacturing is truly limitless."

Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a panel of WiMEF Executive Committee Board Members. The inductees were chosen based on their significant contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

