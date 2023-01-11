Toyota, Lexus To Offer Lower Emissions EV Charging Program With WattTime's ECO Charging Feature

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America, affiliated to Japanese automotive major Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM), announced Wednesday that the company and Lexus would offer lower emissions electric vehicle or EV charging program.

The companies have teamed with WattTime, an environmental tech nonprofit, which will provide data to allow customers of battery-electric vehicle or BEV and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or PHEV to identify ideal times to charge EVs to help reduce impact of CO2 emissions.

WattTime technology, ECO Charging feature, will help customers to select the most efficient times to charge their vehicles.

Customers who own eligible vehicles can register their vehicle in the Toyota or Lexus app, and then can choose to opt-in to the Remote Connect service through the app. These apps will take the electricity forecast data from WattTime and combine it with the customer's own charging and mobility requirements to propose a charging schedule through the ECO Charging feature.

The ECO Charging feature is available now on the Toyota and Lexus apps, both of which are available for download for iPhone or Android smartphones.

Steve Basra, group vice president, Connected Technologies, Toyota Motor North America, said, "With the integration of WattTime data in the Toyota and Lexus apps, we are providing customers an easy and accessible way to identify times when they can charge their vehicle that help reduce environmental impact. The Toyota and Lexus apps offer a seamless and simple solution for our customers, and we're confident this will enhance their electrified vehicle ownership experience."