Toyota Motor Aktie

Toyota Motor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888452 / ISIN: US8923313071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.12.2025 14:54:51

Toyota Motor Corp. Nov. Total Worldwide Sales Down 1.9% YoY; Worldwide Production Down 3.4%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) announced its sales, production, and export results for November 2025, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd. For the month of November, total worldwide sales were 9,65,919 units, down 1.9% from a year ago. Toyota, including Lexus, posted worldwide sales of 9,00,011 units, down 2.2% from last year.

For the month of November, total worldwide production was 9,34,001 units, a decline of 3.4% from prior year. Toyota, including Lexus, posted worldwide production of 8,21,723 units, a decline of 5.5% from previous year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten