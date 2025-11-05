Toyota Motor Aktie
WKN: 888452 / ISIN: US8923313071
|
05.11.2025 07:12:23
Toyota Motor H1 Net Income Declines; Sales Revenues Up 5.8%
(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reported that its first-half net income attributable to company was 1.77 trillion yen, a decline of 7.0% from prior year. Earnings per share was 136.07 yen compared to 142.15 yen. Operating income was 2.01 trillion yen, down 18.6%. Automotive operating income decreased 28.2%, mainly due to the increase in expenses and others.
For the six months ended September 30, 2025, sales revenues were 24.63 trillion yen, up 5.8%. Sales revenues for the automotive operations increased 4.8%, to 22.1 trillion yen. Consolidated vehicle unit sales in Japan and overseas increased 5.0%, to 4,783 thousand units. Vehicle unit sales in Japan increased 3.3%, while overseas vehicle unit sales increased 5.4%.
For fiscal 2026, the company projects net income attributable to Toyota Motor of 2.93 trillion yen, and sales revenues of 49.0 trillion yen.
Analysen zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
|170,50
|-1,16%
