|
25.10.2023 17:00:00
Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announces executive changes to its marketing operations, effective immediately.
Promotions:
Michael Tripp, who currently serves as vice president of Vehicle Marketing and Communications, is being promoted to group vice president, Toyota division Marketing. Tripp replaces Lisa Materazzo who left the company in September. In this role, Tripp will be responsible for all Toyota division advertising, merchandising, media, incentives, analytics and motorsports. Tripp joined Toyota in 1995 and has held a variety of sales, operations and marketing-related roles including vice president, Vehicle Marketing and Communications, and general manager Lexus Brand Communications & Experience for Lexus Europe. He will report to David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division, TMNA.
Joe Moses, general manager, Vehicle Marketing and Communications, has been promoted to vice president, Vehicle Marketing and Communications replacing Michael Tripp. Moses will be responsible for crafting Toyota's marketing strategy and bringing it to life through creative asset development, brand and product training and the Toyota Dealer Association (TDA).
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media Contact
Ed Hellwig
469-292-1165
edward.hellwig@toyota.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-announces-executive-changes-301966717.html
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
