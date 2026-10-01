Toyota Motor Aktie
WKN: 888452 / ISIN: US8923313071
|
01.10.2026 21:48:55
Toyota Motor North America Reports Increase In September 2026 US Sales
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Toyota Motor North America, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) announced U.S. sales of 201,306 vehicles in the month of September, up 8.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.0 percent on a daily selling rate basis from last year.
Monthly sales of electrified vehicles were 117,215, up 37.8 percent on a volume basis and up 32.2 percent on a DSR basis, representing 58.2 percent of total sales volume.
Meanwhile, sales for the third quarter totaled 633,223 vehicles, up 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2025.
"Our third-quarter results reinforce a simple truth—customers want choices," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America.
TM was trading at $182.90, down 0.11 percent on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
|161,00
|-0,92%