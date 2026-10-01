Toyota Motor Aktie

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WKN: 888452 / ISIN: US8923313071

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01.10.2026 21:48:55

Toyota Motor North America Reports Increase In September 2026 US Sales

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Toyota Motor North America, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) announced U.S. sales of 201,306 vehicles in the month of September, up 8.4 percent on a volume basis and up 4.0 percent on a daily selling rate basis from last year.

Monthly sales of electrified vehicles were 117,215, up 37.8 percent on a volume basis and up 32.2 percent on a DSR basis, representing 58.2 percent of total sales volume.

Meanwhile, sales for the third quarter totaled 633,223 vehicles, up 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 0.6 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2025.

"Our third-quarter results reinforce a simple truth—customers want choices," said Andrew Gilleland, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, Toyota Motor North America.

TM was trading at $182.90, down 0.11 percent on the NYSE.

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