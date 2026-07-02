Toyota Motor North America Vehicle Sales Rise In June, Q2; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America, affiliated to Japanese automajor Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T), reported late Wednesday higher vehicle sales for the month of June as well as in the second quarter.

In Tokyo, the shares were gaining around 3.1 percent, trading at ¥2,807.50.

In the overnight trading on the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.9 percent higher at $172.88.

In the month of June, U.S. sales were 212,793 vehicles, up 10.1 percent on a volume basis and up 5.7 percent on a daily selling rate or DSR basis, from the same period last year. Sales of electrified vehicles totaled 122,063 units, up 35.0 percent on a volume basis and up 29.6 percent on a DSR basis. Electrified vehicles represented 57.4 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted June sales of 183,627 vehicles, up 11.2 percent on a volume basis. Lexus division's June sales were 29,166 vehicles, up 3.9 percent on a volume basis from last year.

For the second quarter, TMNA's sales were 673,971 vehicles, up 1.1 percent on a volume basis and up 1.1 percent on a DSR basis year-over-year. Sales of electrified vehicles were 383,091 units, up 19.5 percent on a volume basis. Electrified vehicles represented 56.8 percent of total sales volume in the quarter.

Toyota division reported sales of 585,211 vehicles in the quarter, up 2.6 percent year-over-year on a volume basis.

For the quarter, Lexus division's sales were 88,760 vehicles, down 7.5 percent on a volume basis.