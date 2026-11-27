Toyota Motor Aktie
WKN: 888452 / ISIN: US8923313071
|
27.11.2026 09:59:37
Toyota Motor Worldwide Production, Sales Drop In October
(RTTNews) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) reported Friday that total group production and group sales for the month of October declined from last year.
Total group production was 953,989 vehicles in October, down 9.4 percent on a year before. Production inside Japan dropped 7.8 percent, and production outside Japan declined 10.5 percent.
Total group sales were 940,809 vehicles, down 6.3 percent. Sales inside Japan dropped 10.9 percent, and sales outside Japan fell 5.1 percent.
The drop in October production marks the fourth straight month of annual decline, while sales mark 9 straight months of decline.
For the year-to-date period, total production was 9.166 million vehicles, down 2.6 percent from last year, and total sales were 8.998 million vehicles, down 3.9 percent year-over-year.
In the overnight activity on the NYSE, Toyota shares were trading 1.39 percent lower at $212.80.
In Tokyo, the shares closed Friday's trading at 3,384.00 yen, up 0.21 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toyota Motor Corp. (spons. ADRs)
|194,50
|-0,26%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.