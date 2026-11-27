(RTTNews) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) reported Friday that total group production and group sales for the month of October declined from last year.

Total group production was 953,989 vehicles in October, down 9.4 percent on a year before. Production inside Japan dropped 7.8 percent, and production outside Japan declined 10.5 percent.

Total group sales were 940,809 vehicles, down 6.3 percent. Sales inside Japan dropped 10.9 percent, and sales outside Japan fell 5.1 percent.

The drop in October production marks the fourth straight month of annual decline, while sales mark 9 straight months of decline.

For the year-to-date period, total production was 9.166 million vehicles, down 2.6 percent from last year, and total sales were 8.998 million vehicles, down 3.9 percent year-over-year.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, Toyota shares were trading 1.39 percent lower at $212.80.

In Tokyo, the shares closed Friday's trading at 3,384.00 yen, up 0.21 percent.