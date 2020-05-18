Toyota of Lancaster Promotes OPERATION JUMP START Gift Cards on Used and New Vehicle Purchases

LANCASTER, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toyota of Lancaster dealership is currently implementing and offering the OPERATION JUMP START initiative. OPERATION JUMP START offers car shoppers a gift card for the purchase of a used or new vehicle purchase, with gift cards limited to one per household. Customers receive a $250 gift card for the purchase of a used vehicle and a $500 gift card with the purchase of a new vehicle

The pre-owned inventory of the Toyota of Lancaster dealership is stocked with a variety of cars, hatchbacks, crossovers, SUVs, vans and pickup trucks. That includes vehicle years, makes and models of all kinds. Customers can further specialize the shopping process by searching through used vehicles using the categories of color, fuel economy, mileage and price. A selection of Toyota Certified Used Vehicles is also available, offering a higher-quality pre-owned ride to drivers.

The new inventory of the Toyota of Lancaster dealership is currently stocked with new 2019, 2020 and 2021 model year Toyota vehicles. Bestselling models at Toyota of Lancaster include the Toyota Corolla compact sedan, the Toyota Camry midsize sedan, the Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback, the Toyota C-HR compact SUV, the Toyota RAV4 compact SUV and the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. In addition to local favorites, the rest of the current Toyota catalog of models can also be found in stock, including the Toyota 86 and Toyota GR Supra sports cars.

For additional information on OPERATION JUMP START and available models in the pre-owned and new Toyota vehicle inventories of Toyota of Lancaster, customers are asked to browse through the dealership's online vehicle selections and to contact the sales department and staff. The Toyota of Lancaster team can be reached at the number of 661-948-0731. Additional means of communication include online messaging and direct visits to the store. The Toyota of Lancaster dealership is located at 43301 12th St. W, Lancaster, California 93534.

