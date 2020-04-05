Toyota of San Luis Obispo is adjusting its policies and hours

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the current situation, Toyota of San Luis Obispo has set out its new hours and policy. The dealership is still committed to servicing the community to the best of its ability, but in the interest of safety it is closing the showroom. Customers are still able to reach the dealership over the phone.

The service and parts departments are still open, but staff is going the proper CDC guidelines to remain safe and sanitized. Customers who still wish to test drive cars can still do just that with Toyota of San Luis Obispo. The dealership is offering a no contact test drive service that brings the car directly to consumers.

Customers who are interested in any of these services or wish to find out more information are highly encouraged to contact Toyota of San Luis Obispo directly. Its website has chat and text functions, but the dealership can be reached directly at 805-543-7001. Drivers in need of parts or service can find the dealership located at 12350 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93405.

SOURCE Toyota of San Luis Obispo