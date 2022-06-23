Toyota Recalls BZ4X Electric SUVs

(RTTNews) - Toyota is recalling bZ4X electric cars, just nearly two months after launching its first mass-produced battery-powered sport utility vehicle.

Toyota issued the global recall of bZ4X due a fault with the wheels that could potentially fall off because of issues with bolts that connect them to the vehicle.

"After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle. If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," the company said in a statement.

The bZ4X, Toyota's first global electric car, was launched in the US earlier this year at a starting price of $42,000.

Among the 2,700 vehicles subject to the recall, 2,200 were from Europe, 280 from North America, 110 from Japan and 60 from the rest of Asia. Most of the vehicles have not been delivered to consumers.

Toyota said it was still investigating the cause of the issue and the driving patterns under which the issue could occur. The company urged its owners not to drive the car until it can be repaired. No injuries or incidents have been reported so far.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker, has pledged to invest nearly $17.6 billion to roll out 30 battery-electric models by 2030.