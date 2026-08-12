Toyota Recalls More Than 508,000 Camry Hybrids Over Instrument Cluster Issue

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is recalling 508,354 vehicles in the U.S. over a software problem that can cause the instrument cluster to fail, potentially leaving drivers without critical information such as vehicle speed, turn signals and warning alerts, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall covers certain 2025 and 2026 Camry Hybrid vehicles equipped with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Toyota found that the display may fail to turn on when the vehicle is started, leaving drivers without information about speed, turn signals, hazard lights and warning buzzers.

The problem can also extend beyond the digital display. According to the NHTSA, the software issue may deactivate the vehicle's exterior turn signals and hazard lights, increasing the risk of a crash. Seatbelt warning systems and the smart key reminder may also fail to operate properly.

Toyota identified the issue during an internal investigation and determined that it was related to software in vehicles equipped with the 7.0-inch cluster.

Affected owners are expected to be notified by October 5 and will be instructed to take their vehicles to a Toyota dealer for a software update. The repair will be provided free of charge.

Toyota owners can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall through the NHTSA's recall database.