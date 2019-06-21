Toyota Save Mart 350 Features Performance by Team Fastrax™

SONOMA, Calif., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting on Friday, June 21, 2019, there will be a weekend full of events leading up to the Toyota Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 23. The Toyota Save Mart 350 is a Monster Energy NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race held at the Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point in Sonoma, California. Sonoma Raceway is celebrating its 50th anniversary season this weekend.

Just before the Toyota Save Mart 350 race, right as the National Anthem starts to play, Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their 2,000 sq. ft. American flag, Save Mart flag, and Toyota flag. It is an unforgettable sight.

"We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive during such an exciting weekend at Sonoma Speedway," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The Toyota Save Mart 350 is a very competitive race, and it's sure to be an exciting weekend."

According to the Sonoma Raceway website, there will be plenty of entertainment all weekend. There will be driver appearances, autograph sessions, and a "Legends Chat" with NASCAR legends Childress, Ernie Irvan, and Hershel McGriff. There is a newly renovated fan viewing area "The Point" which is the closest spot to watch the green flag.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the Sonoma Raceway website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a local fallen hero. They may be gone but are not forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Marine Cpl. Ramona M. Valdez. For more information on Marine Cpl. Ramona M. Valdez visit the Honor the Fallen website.

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as product promotion.

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

