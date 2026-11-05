Toyota Stock Climbs On Higher H1 Results, Profit Outlook Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. climbed around 17 percent in Japan trading and are currently trading around 9 percent higher in the pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the Japanese auto major on Thursday revised upward its fiscal 2027 outlook for net income and operating income, after reporting strong growth in first-half results. The firm, meanwhile, trimmed annual sales revenue view, and confirmed vehicle sales forecast.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, Toyota now expects attributable profit of ¥3.570 trillion or ¥299.95 per basic share, a decline of 7.2 percent year-over-year.

Operating income is now expected to be ¥3.900 trillion, a growth of 3.6 percent year-over-year.

The company previously expected attributable profit of ¥3.25 trillion or ¥272.17 per basic share, down 15.5 percent from last year; and operating income of ¥3.40 trillion, down 9.7 percent year-over-year.

Sales revenues are now expected to total ¥53.500 trillion, a year-over-year increase of 5.6 percent.

Previously, sales revenues were expected to grow 6.5 percent from last year to ¥54 trillion.

For the year, the firm continues to expect consolidated vehicle sales of 9.700 million units, compared to 9.595 million units sold in fiscal 2026.

The company now expects more vehicles sales in Japan, and weaker sales in North America than expected earlier.

For fiscal 2027, Toyota continues to expect total dividend of ¥100 per share, including year-end dividend of ¥50 per share.

Further, share repurchase authorization has been increased by ¥300 billion, to total ¥1.3 trillion for the year.

In the first half, Toyota reported net income attributable of ¥2.236 trillion, or ¥185.97 per share, 26.1 percent higher than ¥1.773 trillion or ¥136.07 per share last year.

The half-yearly operating income grew 9.2 percent year-over-year to ¥2.191 trillion from ¥2.006 trillion a year ago.

The company's sales revenue for the period rose 9.5 percent to ¥26.963 trillion from ¥24.631 trillion last year.

Consolidated vehicle sales, meanwhile, dropped 0.5 percent to 4.758 million units from 4.783 million units last year mainly due to the exclusion of Hino from consolidation.

The firm recorded weak sales in North America and other regions, while Japan's sales volume grew 5.6 percent. Europe and Asia also recorded higher sales volume.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were at $216.89, up 8.74 percent, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 3.35 percent higher.

In Tokyo, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading 16.68 percent higher at ¥3,533.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.