Toyota To Invest $383 Mln In Four Of U.S. Manufacturing Plants

(RTTNews) - Toyota said, advancing its commitment to vehicle electrification, it will invest $383 million in four of its U.S. manufacturing plants that build the heart of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

The new investment supports the production of four-cylinder engines, including options for hybrid electric vehicles, at its Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee plants.

The company will invest about $222 million in its Alabama plant. The plant will create a new four-cylinder production line with the capacity to produce engines for both combustion and hybrid electric powertrains. Additionally, the facility will expand its footprint by 114,000 square feet.

The company will invest $16 million in its Kentucky plant. The plant is expanding flexibility of the four-cylinder engine line announced last fall, which will better position the plant to meet customer demand. The plant's powertrain facility can produce up to 600,000 units annually.

Toyota Missouri's $109 million investment provides new equipment to build four-cylinder engine heads on three production lines. The plant has the capacity to build more than 3 million cylinder heads annually and represents a $564 million investment.

Toyota will invest $36 million in its Tennessee plant. Toyota Tennessee will update equipment to build new four-cylinder engine blocks. The plant has the capacity to produce more than 2 million engine blocks annually.