Toyota Upgrades Corolla Hatchback, Cuts Price Of Corolla Hybrid LE; Corolla Sedan LE Gets New Engine

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America said Corolla Hatch's design is revved up for 2023 with an updated front grill and rear bumper with available silver accents. All 2023 Corolla models were upgraded to new Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with new Proactive Driving Assist, including Obstacle Anticipation Assist and Deceleration Assist. It now features standard Smart Key. All 2023 Corolla models debut a new standard next generation 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system which is Over-the-Air updatable. With available Drive Connect, users have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist in these models.

Toyota said 2023 Corolla Hybrid LE grade is getting a $1,250 price reduction. The company noted that the Hybrid LE is now joined by a new LE AWD grade, sporty SE and SE AWD grades and a premium focused XLE. The XLE grade is now available as a hybrid for 2023. All Corolla Hybrid models were upgraded to new Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. All 2023 Corolla Hybrid models come with an 8-inch high-resolution touch screen and added capabilities. It also debuts a more powerful hybrid system and Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive.

Toyota is also offering 2023 Corolla Hybrid SE Infrared Edition, with both FWD and AWD versions available. The package is expected later in the current year.

The company's 2023 Corolla LE Sedan gains the 169-horsepower 2.0L Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine, replacing a 139-hp 1.8L engine. The LE becomes the base Corolla Sedan for 2023.