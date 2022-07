Toys R Us Shops in Macy's Are Opening Soon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last August, Macy's (NYSE: M) announced a broad partnership with WHP Global, the new owner of the Toys R Us brand name. Most notably, Macy's said it would open Toys R Us shops inside more than 400 of its stores in 2022.On Monday, Macy's revealed that the first Toys R Us shops will open later this month. And by the middle of October, every single one of Macy's 446 full-line stores will have a Toys R Us shop. This initiative looks more important than ever, with inflation and other economic concerns starting to pinch consumers' discretionary spending.While Macy's sold toys before partnering with Toys R Us, the category was mostly an afterthought for the storied department-store chain. Working with WHP Global enabled Macy's to become a credible player in the toy business almost overnight.Continue reading