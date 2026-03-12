12.03.2026 10:14:08

TP ICAP Launches Sixth Share Buyback Worth Up To GBP 80 Mln

(RTTNews) - TP ICAP Group PLC (TCAP.L), a financial market infrastructure and data solutions provider, on Thursday, announced the launch of its sixth share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares for up to 80 million pounds.

The repurchases will be carried out under the shareholder authority granted at the May 14, 2025 annual general meeting, which allows the company to buy back up to 75,253,839 shares, or about 10% of the shares in issue at that time.

The company noted that 50 million pounds of the buyback is funded from its legal entities rationalisation programme, delivered ahead of schedule.

The company said the buyback is intended to reduce its capital and or meet obligations under employee share schemes.

The company has completed or announced 230 million pounds of share buybacks since 2023.

On Wednesday, TP ICAP Group closed trading 5.21% lesser at GBp 245.50 on the London Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen