22.05.2024 05:17:54

TPC Group Pleads Guilty To Clean Air Act Violation, Fined More Than $30 Mln

(RTTNews) - TPC Group has pleaded guilty to the Clean Air Act violation. It has agreed to pay more than $30 million in criminal fines and civil penalties and spend about $80 million to improve its risk management program and improve safety issues at the company's Port Neches and Houston facilities.

On November 27, 2019, two explosions at TPC Group's Port Neches facility prompted evacuations of thousands of residents from the City of Port Neches and surrounding areas, released more than 11 million pounds of extremely hazardous substances and caused more than $130 million in offsite property damage and other impacts to human health and the environment. Four employees and one contractor suffered injuries including concussions, burns, perforated eardrums, tinnitus and cracked teeth, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

