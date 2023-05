TPG Grows Credit Business with $2.7 Billion Angelo Gordon Acquisition

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Credit TPG, the private equity giant, for following the money.On Monday, the Texas-based firm known for leveraged buyouts and growth capital made a big splash into the exploding world of private credit by completing a $2.7 billion acquisition of Angelo Gordon. Like most major peers in the private equity space, it appears TPG is eyeing private credit as the next great frontier to fatten that all-important assets under management (AUM) figure.Continue reading