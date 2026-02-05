TP a Aktie

TP a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DC2Y / ISIN: US8726571016

05.02.2026 16:35:46

TPG Inc. Swings Back To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025, delivering sharp profit growth and record asset expansion.

The company reported net income of $77.1 million or $0.29 per share, a remarkable jump from $12.9 million or $0.06 loss per share in the fourth quarter last year.

TPG generated total revenue of $1.49 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.07 billion in the prior-year period, driven by higher fee income and capital allocation-based income.

For the full year, TPG reported net income of $184.5 million, or $0.45 per share, a jump from $23.4 million or $0.42 loss per share in the prior year. Assets under management reached a record $303 billion, up 23 percent year over year, supported by $51.5 billion of capital raised and $51.9 billion deployed during 2025.

TPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, payable on March 5, 2026, underscoring confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns.

Management said the results highlight strong execution across TPG's diversified investment platforms, record fundraising and deployment, and solid momentum entering 2026, supported by $72.4 billion in available capital and continued growth across private equity, credit, real estate, and market solutions.

TPG currently trades at $51.78 or 7.67% lower on the NasdaqGS.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TPG Inc Registered Shs -A-

