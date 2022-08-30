TRŪ® SHRIMP INTRODUCES TRŪ® CHITOSAN FOR MEDICAL, PHARMACEUTICAL, AND COSMETIC APPLICATIONS

trū® Chitosan conforms to United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Specifications and is Produced in the USA

BALATON, Minn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trū® Shrimp Companies, Inc. announced today it has commenced production of its trū® Chitosan branded line of premium chitosan for topical and internal medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. The trū Chitosan products are produced in a United States FDA registered facility with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and conform to the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) specifications and its strict, prescribed testing methodologies.

"trū Chitosan is a result of years of research and development by our talented team," stated Michael Ziebell, President & CEO of The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. "Our proven, patented Tidal Basin® technology produces not only our superior quality trū® Shrimp, but our pollution free, disease free, and antibiotic free aquatic habitat also produces the pristine shrimp shells which are the raw material for trū Chitosan. Along with our Contract Laboratory partner, Parimer Scientific, we are the only producer of commercially available USP compliant chitosan in the United States which mitigates US reliance on foreign supply for this key medical compound. Inspired by the quality of our shell material and our documented chain of custody, our goal is to provide the finest chitosan to the medical community. trū Chitosan is a core component of the growth strategy of the company."

"trū Shrimp delivers the highest quality shrimp exoskeleton tissue possible to our laboratory," adds Richard Pace, PhD, President and Founder of Parimer Scientific. "The quality and consistency from lot to lot enables a smooth and predictable GMP conversion to produce superior and consistent USP conforming trū Chitosan that is available with various degrees of deacetylation and molecular weight. We are honored to have been selected for this exciting partnership."

Chitosan is a natural polymer extracted and purified from, most commonly, the exoskeleton or shell of crustaceans. Unlike other chitosan producers, trū Chitosan has a complete chain of custody from shrimp postlarvae to purified chitosan. trū Chitosan is made from the shells of the shrimp grown in trū Shrimp's controlled environment ensuring the quality and consistency of the original shell tissue and complete traceability for each lot of chitosan. The indoor controlled environment where the shrimp are grown is constantly monitored to ensure optimal growth and health conditions. The shrimp shell tissue is then harvested, preserved, and further refined to produce medical application chitosan. trū Chitosan not only provides a USP conforming Certificate of Analysis, but also a Certificate of Origin that documents the chain of custody from shrimp postlarvae to finished medical application chitosan.

trū Chitosan welcomes the opportunity to work with customers and researchers to create a custom chitosan product to better fit a specific medical application or research project. To learn more about trū Chitosan, please visit www.truchitosan.com.

About The trū® Shrimp Companies, Inc.

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. is a seafood and biopolymer company that produces premium consumer shrimp of varying sizes, chitosan for medical applications made from its shrimp shell tissue, and a high protein, low-fat pet food ingredient. From its inception in 2014, the Company has pioneered the development and commercialization of a breakthrough, scalable, and shallow-water indoor aquaculture platform that enables controlled and predictable production of shrimp and shrimp shell tissue. The trū Shrimp Companies' patented and proprietary Tidal Basin Technology was engineered to ensure industry-leading food safety, supply chain traceability, and measured and documented sustainability. Learn more at www.trushrimp.com.

About Parimer Scientific

Parimer Scientific, LLC, located in Easley, South Carolina, is an FDA registered (#3014735278) scientific laboratory which engages in chemical, medical, and pharmaceutical research and development. It serves as a contract manufacturer for chemicals, medical, and human over the counter and human investigational pharmaceutical drug manufacturing. It is inspected by the FDA for cGMP compliance, NSF for ISO 9001 compliance, the South Carolina Board of Pharmacy, DEA Controlled Substance, and DHEC for all schedules.

