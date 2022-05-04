+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 08:00:18

TR-1: Notification of major holdings

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
TR-1: Notification of major holdings

04-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BD045071

Issuer Name

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Acacia Research Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC

New York

USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

21.042072

0.000000

21.042072

27182317

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

20.541513

0.000000

20.541513

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BD045071

27182317

 

21.042072

 

Sub Total 8.A

27182317

21.042072%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Acacia Research Corporation

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC

21.042072

 

21.042072%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.

12. Date of Completion

03-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

New York, New York, USA


ISIN: GB00BD045071
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: ARIX
LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 159323
EQS News ID: 1342683

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342683&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

