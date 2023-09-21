|
21.09.2023 08:00:31
TR-1 - Notification of major holdings
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
Molten Ventures plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Asset Value Investors Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Sep-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Sep-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The original submission had the correct number of shares but the percentage was incorrect. I have updated the percentage
12. Date of Completion
20-Sep-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, England
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|272823
|EQS News ID:
|1730805
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
21.09.23
|TR-1 - Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
21.09.23
|TR-1 - Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
19.09.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
11.09.23
|Appointment of non-executive director (EQS Group)
|
30.08.23
|TR-1 - Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
23.08.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
28.07.23
|Launch of Irish Focused Fund (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Draper Esprit PLC
|2,74
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.