|
31.08.2022 15:04:00
Traceable AI Announces API Security Testing
Prevents breaches by eliminating API security flaws through testing pre-production APIs
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable AI, the industry's leading API security and observability company, today announced the general availability of its API Security Testing (xAST) solution in its API Security Platform. This comprehensive and seamless testing ability enables any API in pre-production to be tested for vulnerabilities, accuracy, reliability, and overall security — ensuring organizations are aligned with the highest API security standards before releasing APIs into production.This announcement reinforces Traceable's commitment to helping organizations ensure the highest level of API security throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).
Traceable's API Security Testing offering is built to make the testing of APIs fast, easy, and a seamless experience for both development and security teams. It supports organizations' shift left initiatives, including providing remediation insights from runtime back to development, so developers can further harden their APIs. It is API focused providing complete vulnerability analysis that leverages functional testing, as well as API DNA and user attribution for improved detection and coverage. It offers extensive coverage for the OWASP API top 10, top CVEs (such as Java, Go, Node JS, AuthN, AuthZ, and many more), business logic vulnerabilities, and sensitive data exposure. Uniform API testing is based on dynamic payloads for standard tests, and dynamic Traceable payloads for business logic vulnerabilities such as BOLA – all with virtually zero false positives. Its DevSecOps focus enables companies to identify API security gaps between prod and pre-prod, perform fast scans for actionable results in CI/CD pipelines, scan at a granularity from every pull request with API spec changes, and utilize integrations with application security tools, including SCA, SAST, DAST and IAST.
"Because of our comprehensive approach to API security, the testing component was the logical evolution. It is key to enable development teams to identify security weaknesses and vulnerabilities in the build itself, in addition to the capability of providing runtime insights back to development teams, so they can further harden their APIs," said CTO of Traceable AI, Sanjay Nagaraj. "It's an important step to enable teams to seamlessly fit API security testing into their development cycles. It is based on a simple logic: prevent breaches by eliminating the flaws at the very beginning."
Traceable's API security testing is built to both reduce the risk of vulnerable APIs early in the SDLC, and enable development teams to move fast. Additional benefits include:
"Whether an API is in the development cycle or is in production, being accessed by thousands of users, Traceable's API Security Platform protects companies' most vulnerable attack vector from threats at every juncture" added Nagaraj.About Traceable AI
Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai.
PR Contact:
Jennifer Handshew
Touchdown PR
jhandshew@touchdownpr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traceable-ai-announces-api-security-testing-301615073.html
SOURCE Traceable AI
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: ATX unter Druck -- DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street verliert-- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Anleger in Deutschland nehmen Reißaus. Die US-Börsen erleben erneut einen verlustträchtigen Handelstag. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.