Traceable AI First API Security Company to Add eBPF to its Security Platform for Deeper API Observability and Visibility

Capability provides a comprehensive view of APIs without additional instrumentation or latency

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move, Traceable AI, the industry's leading API security and observability company, today announced the addition of extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) data to its platform . As the first company to utilize ePBF for API security, Traceable helps CISOs, DevSecOps, and DevOps teams obtain deeper observability and visibility into APIs without additional instrumentation or latency — radically advancing companies' API security posture.

Traceable helps CISOs, DevSecOps, and DevOps teams obtain deeper observability and visibility into APIs

With its foundation in Linux, eBPF is a kernel technology that allows programs to run without having to change the kernel source code or add additional instrumentation. For Traceable AI, the benefits come from eBPF's deep data, pulled from the application environment. When combined with Traceable AI's technology, this non-intrusive, robust and highly efficient approach provides customers 360-degree observability and visibility into all API activity.

Traceable has been leading the API Security industry with its innovations. It was the first to leverage open telemetry for API Security. In another first, it is providing deeper API security insights utilizing eBPF data.

"Traceable is the first API security vendor that captures API security-related data from application environments using eBPF within its platform," said Sanjay Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO of Traceable AI. "eBPF is critical for the most efficient API security at scale and is especially important for businesses with high-performance security requirements. Think of it as a [web]space telescope, giving companies unprecedented views into their APIs without performance drawbacks. Leading with innovation, our focus has always been on observability, and this move continues to drive our leadership."

With years of expertise in distributed tracing and observability, Traceable AI is the only API security platform that provides automatic and continuous API discovery, stops API attacks, and provides actionable intelligence to assist with threat hunting and security decisions. With its solution, organizations can confidently discover, manage and secure their APIs, at any scale.

To learn more about how eBPF can enhance your API security posture, join its upcoming technical webinar featuring Traceable AI's CTO, Sanjay Nagaraj, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. PT.

About Traceable AI

Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai .

PR Contact:

Jennifer Handshew

Touchdown PR

jhandshew@touchdownpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traceable-ai-first-api-security-company-to-add-ebpf-to-its-security-platform-for-deeper-api-observability-and-visibility-301596871.html

SOURCE Traceable AI