Traceable Named 'Leader' in New GigaOm Radar Report on API Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable, the industry's leading API security and observability company, announced that it was named a "Leader" by GigaOm in its " 2022 GigaOm Radar Report: API Security ." This industry report recognizes the company's comprehensive API Security Platform , giving its API discovery and protection high marks as well as a nod to its API catalog and threat hunting capabilities.

According to the report:

"APIs are quickly becoming the largest attack surface in applications." Understandably, "protecting those APIs is becoming as important as protecting web properties hosted across the same infrastructure."

API security is important because "there are more APIs deployed daily, and many organizations have not kept up with API-specific security."

Traceable "offers API Risk Posture Management, API Attack Protection, and assistance with API Threat Hunting. The tools enable discovery and importing of APIs; protection from attacks, both known and unknown; and assistance in tracking down the trails that lead to a successful attack. The product supports SOAP, REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, among other protocols. The solution merges the best of the available approaches to import APIs, with auto-discovery augmented by the ability to feed in specific APIs. It places all discovered and imported APIs into a catalog that IT can then access to see the extent of its API footprint."

"We are honored to be named a 'leader' by GigaOm for our product capabilities in its recent API Security Radar," stated CEO and Co-founder of Traceable Jyoti Bansal. "Organizations need API security solutions that address risk across the entire API lifecycle. This report indicates the widespread need as well as the accelerated growth of this category. Our recognition by GigaOm as a Leader in API security validates our strategy and ability to address the evolving needs of customers today."

For this report, GigaOm analysts reviewed and scored API security providers using the GigaOm Radar. This chart characterizes vendors on two axes: Maturity versus Innovation as well as Feature Play versus Platform Play, providing a projection for each solution's evolution over the next 12-18 months.

To help executives get an understanding of the market and select for the solution 'short list,' GigaOm published, "Radar for API Security" written by the VP of research Don MacVittie.

Don writes, "Our recommendation is to look first at products that offer a broad solution set. The most complete products offer discovery, static analysis, dynamic testing, and protection, while others focus on one or two features and aim to do them really well. Traceable are firmly in the Leaders circle, and comfortable with the product they've produced."

"Traceable has made significant investments over the past year, including its enhanced API Catalog enabling organizations to overcome their challenges with API discovery and risk assessment; adding extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) data to its platform for deeper API observability and visibility; and enhancing its Platform capabilities to address more specific types of API attacks, including API abuse and misuse , fraud and malicious API bots," added Bansal.

Read the full 2022 GigaOm Radar Report on API Security here . For a live discussion on the report, join Traceable's Chief Security Officer Richard Bird and GigaOm analyst Don MacVittie on November 3 at 11 a.m. PST. To learn more about API security with Traceable, visit https://www.traceable.ai .

About Traceable

Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai .

