TraceLink Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management

NORTH READING, Mass., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life science supply chain, today announced it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized quality management standard. This is the third ISO certification TraceLink has received since 2018.

ISO 9001:2015 certification signifies that an organization has the ability to consistently provide products and services via a risk-based approach that meets customer and regulatory requirements. TraceLink pursued this certification to provide customers with increased confidence in its quality processes, products, and services and key benefits include greater customer satisfaction, improved organizational efficiencies, global risk-based thinking, and continual improvement.

"Receiving this certification is an important milestone for TraceLink that demonstrates our commitment to delivering high quality products to our customers, particularly as we continue to innovate and expand our solution offerings to help organizations digitally transform their supply chains and collaborate to improve medicine availability for patients around the world," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "This is an ongoing process and we will continue to do what we can to ensure we serve our customers in the best possible way while following the highest industry standards."

A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body, issued this certification following a comprehensive audit.

TraceLink is the leading platform company for the life science supply chain, bringing hundreds of thousands of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations closer to their patients on its digital supply network. In today's world of unpredictable supply chain disruptions, TraceLink solutions bring the precision, agility and visibility necessary for high performance digital supply chains to thrive in a constantly evolving environment, enabling companies to ensure every patient gets the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely. With headquarters in Massachusetts, TraceLink has six global offices through North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on TraceLink, visit www.tracelink.com.

