26.07.2024 15:00:05
Tractor Supply Company: EPS Meets Expectations, Sales Miss Their Mark
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), a retailer of products for rural lifestyles, shared its Q2 2024 results on July 25, 2024. The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.93, which met management's expectations and represented a 2.6% year-over-year increase from $3.83. Net sales grew by 1.5% to $4.25 billion, narrowly higher than last year's $4.18 billion. However, comparable store sales declined by 0.5%, a notable change from the previous year's 2.5% growth. This reflects some underlying operational inefficiencies. Overall, the quarter presented mixed results with concerns around store performance offset by aligned earnings.
