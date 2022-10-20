Tractor Supply Company Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has increased its fiscal 2022 EPS guidance range to $9.55 to $9.63, from the prior range of $9.48 to $9.60. Net sales are now projected in a range of $14.06 billion - $14.12 billion, revised from prior guidance of $13.95 billion - $14.05 billion. Comparable store sales are now projected to increase in a range of 5.4% - 5.8%, compared to previous range of 5.2% - 5.8%.

The company reported that its third quarter net income increased 4.3% year-on-year to $234.1 million. Earnings per share increased 7.7% to $2.10 from $1.95. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased 8.4% to $3.27 billion from $3.02 billion, a year ago. Comparable store sales increased 5.7%. Comparable store sales were driven by comparable average ticket growth of 7.0%, partially offset by a comparable average transaction count decline of 1.3%. Analysts on average had estimated $3.27 billion in revenue.

