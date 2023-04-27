|
27.04.2023 13:16:05
Tractor Supply Q1 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $183.09 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $187.23 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $3.30 billion from $3.02 billion last year.
Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $183.09 Mln. vs. $187.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $3.30 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.30 to $10.60 Full year revenue guidance: $15.0 – $15.3 Bln
