17.05.2024 14:16:00
Tractor Supply Stock Still Looks Like a Buy, Even After Jumping 15% Already This Year
With the S&P 500 hitting record highs this week, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find attractive stocks to buy. Many stocks simply look either fully valued or overvalued. But a close look reveals that there are still some stocks worth buying -- even after their recent run-up.One stock that still looks attractive despite already rising 15% this year is Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO). Sure, the dividend-paying stock may not provide investors with eye-popping returns from here. But the returns the rural lifestyle retailer's stock could potentially deliver going forward will likely be good relative to the underlying risk taken to achieve them. In other words, Tractor Supply's overall risk-to-reward profile continues to look very attractive.Here are three reasons investors might want to consider adding Tractor Supply to their portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
