Tractor Supply Updates FY26 Outlook; Withdraws Long-term Financial Framework

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) updated financial guidance for fiscal 2026 to reflect year-to-date performance and expectations for the balance of the year. The company now expects: earnings per share in a range of $1.78 to $1.88, adjusted earnings per share of $1.90 to $2.00, net sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%, and comparable store sales between a decline of 1% to flat. In April, the company projected: earnings per share of $2.13 to $2.23; net sales growth of 4% to 6%; and comparable store sales growth in a range of 1% to 3%.

The company said it is withdrawing the long-term financial framework introduced at its December 2024 Investor Day. Tractor Supply remains confident in its long-term market opportunity and expects to provide an updated long-term financial framework in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings announcement.

Second quarter net income decreased 16.1% to $360.7 million from $430.0 million, prior year. EPS decreased 14.9% to $0.69 compared to $0.81. On an adjusted basis, net income was $423.5 million, or $0.81 per share. The company recorded charges related to a restructuring of the Petsense Business and costs associated with the VIP Petcare acquisition. Net sales increased 2.3% to $4.54 billion from $4.44 billion, last year. Comparable store sales decreased 1.5%.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Tractor Supply shares are up 3.79 percent to $30.47.

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