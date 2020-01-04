TRADE.com Introduce Thematic Investing to Their Suite of Financial Products

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRADE.com the pioneering multi asset brokerage firm has recently introduced Thematic Investing to its collection of forward-thinking products, suited to a wide variety of investors. Thematic Investing is making a name for itself as the new type of investment tool for returns-focused investors.

Thematic investing works on the principle of spotting macro trends and investing in the underlying assets that fall within those trends over the long term. Identifying themes means looking into the future and trying to spot trends. For instance, those who believe that cybersecurity will continue to be a high performing area in the long term can invest in a range of stocks that fall under that category and they stand to benefit from their overall long term gain.

With Thematic investing the idea is to uncover the themes of tomorrow and identify the stocks that fall into those categories. The beauty of these portfolios at TRADE.com is that the stocks are already identified for you in each of their categories.

TRADE.com Thematic Portfolios really come into their own within areas of cutting-edge technologies like Robotics and AI, evolving consumer behaviours in Social Media and Internet Advertising, and the procurement of scarce natural resources, especially Clean Water and Energy.

George Rodger COO of TRADE.com when asked why is thematic trading a good idea responded: "This is a forward thinking product that really engages the beliefs and ideals of our clients. We spoke with our clients in order to understand their needs and the type of products that would enhance their portfolios. Thematics are the result of this consultation.

"It complements our suite of financial products perfectly. We really believe Thematics will help shape the future of investing. This product certainly forms a part of our overall strategy in terms of democratizing investing, by offering clever yet comprehensible products to all kinds of investors from retail to professionals."

Who Invests in Thematics?

Usually investors that engage with a thematic approach are those who are long-term returns-centric, often aiming to outperform the leading benchmarks like the S&P 500. In this way they are aiming to club together a collection of high performers all from the same theme, thus cutting loose the unknown quantities from other trend sectors. This long-term approach to the markets additionally can remove the element of short-term industry mispricing.

With thematic investing, the investor can capitalise on their strong beliefs and ethics, which further reinforces the positive emotions aligned with style of investment. It feels good to invest in your beliefs. Also people like to make decisions based on the things that they know (robotics are the future) and that they can observe (more and more people are cutting out meat products)

About TRADE.com

TRADE.com which has a reputation for solid trading products, has recently relaunched its website to cover a selection of investing products. The brokerage firm has offices globally, many of which are in leading European cities including Frankfurt, London and Barcelona, with physical presence that clients are encouraged to visit. TRADE.com offers leading technology, warm customer service and excellent trading conditions.

*Risk Warning: The value of the Thematic Portfolios accounts can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. You should consider whether you understand the financial products you wish to invest in and whether you can afford to risk losing your invested capital. If you don't understand any product, you should seek for independent financial advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The Company provides no investment advice of any kind, nor gives advice or offers any opinion with respect to the nature, potential value or suitability of any particular securities transaction or investment strategy.

